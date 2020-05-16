The director of & # 39; Slumdog Millionaire & # 39; Danny Boyle tapped for the biblical film by Michael B. Jordan & # 39; Methuselah & # 39;

WENN

After getting a director, the delayed adaptation of & # 39; Methuselah & # 39; now allegedly looking for the writer of & # 39; Slumdog Millionaire & # 39; Simon Beaufoy to rework the script.

Filmmaker Danny Boyle has signed to take over Michael B. JordanIt is planned "Methuselah"adaptation.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming"director Jon Watts He had been in talks for the concert last year 2019 when the film was described as a biblical epic starring Jordan as the titular protagonist, who has managed to survive for more than 400 years while maintaining his youthful appearance.

However, according to Variety, the concept of the project has changed since then, and Warner Bros. studio heads are now trying to bring in "Slumdog Millionaire"screenwriter Simon Beaufoy on board to renew the script, which was previously written by "Bourne's legacy"writer / director Tony Gilroy.

"Methuselah" has been in development for several years and once had Tom Cruise attached as its protagonist.

"Black PantherActor Jordan was recruited to star in early 2019 and will also co-produce the film through his company Outlier Society.