The coroner rules Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died of & # 39; Blunt Trauma & # 39;

Basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the other seven victims of a fatal helicopter crash in January 2920 died of "blunt trauma," a coroner ruled.

Los Angeles County Department of Medicine medical examiner officers have released the report for all victims who died in the incident, and all deaths are considered accidental, according to E! News.

It was also determined that the pilot, Ara Zobayan, was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident.

According to TMZ.com, the report said: "Toxicological tests did not detect the presence of alcohol or drugs of abuse. The substances tested include: benzodiazepines, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, opioids, phencyclidine and amphetamines."

Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant, and family members of other passengers in the helicopter have sued the estate of the pilot and charter company Island Express.

However, a representative of the driver has insisted that the plaintiff's negligence is to blame for the accident that cost the basketball superstar's life.

"Any injury or damage to the plaintiffs and / or their decedent was caused directly in whole or in part by the negligence or fault of the plaintiffs and / or their decedent, including their knowledge and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in the cause of his alleged damages, for which this defendant has no responsibility, "they state.

According to documents submitted by Vanessa last week, the Island Express Federal Aviation Administration operation certificate did not allow pilots to fly during conditions such as those on the day of the accident.

The pilot had allegedly already been cited by the FAA for violating this rule in the past.