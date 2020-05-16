The chaos of Formula 1 drivers explained

The 2020 Formula 1 season has already guaranteed that it will be unlike any other in the 70 years since they began to maintain the championship score. Right now, we should have completed six races, with the Monaco Grand Prix a week away. Instead, we don't have any races on the books yet, but we do have tentative plans for a slightly shortened season that's supposed to start on July 5 in Austria, and then cross the world 18 more times before ending in Abu Dhabi on December 13. . However, the absence of any action on the track has not meant that things have been quiet.

The team leaders have been working hard, arguing with each other and with the sport's governing body about implementing cost limits that could level the playing field (a little, hopefully) among the three very, very wealthy (Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull) that wins everything and the other seven. And this week saw a great set of musical chairs as drivers are turning things around for 2021, it all started with the sudden news that four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel's time as a Ferrari driver is over. Let the silly season begin.

Vettel hangs up his red suit

Vettel's rise through the ranks of F1 was meteoric. He impressed the world when he replaced an injured Robert Kubica at BMW in 2007, and then impressed everyone even more the following year when he claimed Toro Rosso's first and only win to date at the 2008 Italian Grand Prix. The following year he was in a Red Bull car and finished second in points at the end of the year. 2010 was his first world championship with Red Bull, and he won the crown again in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

In 2015, however, he moved to Ferrari, lured by the opportunity to emulate his hero, seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher. But when he arrived, the man who hired him was gone, and the Scuderia Ferrari was being led by Sergio Marchionne, who was not interested in letting Vettel build the team around him the way Schumacher did so well. . Fourteen wins in five years still make him Ferrari's third most successful driver, and in 2017 and 2018, he finished second in the championship. But even when Ferrari designed a car that was faster on the track than Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes, it managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory far too often.

In 2019, Ferrari promoted young rising star Charles Leclerc in one of his two racing seats, and by fall Leclerc had become the dominant driver. That's why earlier this week the team and Vettel announced that Vettel's contract would not be renewed by 2021 by mutual agreement.

No matter how good you are as a driver, the fact is that you must drive for one of the top three teams if you want to win. In fact, the last time anyone other than Mercedes, Ferrari, or Red Bull won a race was the 2013 Australian Grand Prix. Since each team can only enter two cars in each race, that means there are only six seats than anyone want, so a vacancy in one of them is a big problem.

It was a buyer's market for Ferrari. Antonio Giovinazzi is the next product of Ferrari's young driver program under preparation, but the team rarely hires a young driver for one of their cars and was unwilling to hire two. Then he will stay at Alfa Romeo for now. Instead, the company has opted for Carlos Sainz, who considers himself an experienced veteran these days, even though he's only 25 years old.

Sainz defended himself against brilliant Red Bull star Max Verstappen when they both drove in Toro Rosso, and after being abandoned by Renault in late 2018, he moved to McLaren and shone as the team rebuilt. He's polished, smart, fast, and speaks fluent Italian, but will he be asked to play Leclerc's second violin? For this time of next year, we can know the answer.

Daniel Ricciardo was the next domino to fall. He certainly wanted the Ferrari for him; At 30, he is one of the oldest drivers on the grid and desperately wants to clinch a championship before it is too late. Last year, he traded a Red Bull for a Renault, a move that any Netflix viewer Drive to survive You could tell it was a gamble. And it was one that wasn't really worth it, as the team remains in dangerous times, in part due to the fall of Carlos Ghosn.

So Ricciardo is packing his bags once again, retracing Sainz's footsteps from last season. In 2021, he will wear McLaren's orange and blue as the team swaps his Renault hybrid V6 for one built by Mercedes.

What about that Renault unit?

Assuming Renault's F1 team survives until 2021, there is no guarantee, it has the next vacant seat on offer. Vettel is unlikely to fill it. The overtures to Red Bull and McLaren were politely rejected, so it wouldn't surprise me to see him withdraw from the sport. With four world championships already, he is unlikely to want to spend his weekends in an uncompetitive car chasing for the seventh or eighth, particularly as he has expressed disgust at the heavy hybrids used since 2014.

And that leaves the door open for another former champion and everyone's favorite anime fan, Fernando Alonso. Alonso won his two championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006, and he would not be the only veteran of those days to return, as his former chief technical officer, Pat Fry, is back with Renault once again. Alonso's business with F1 is more unfinished than Vettel's. He gave up the sport for a turn driving Toyota hybrids at Le Mans to great success, and even an F1 race in midfield will surely be more attractive than trying to win the Indy 500. His fans definitely agree on that last point, and rumors swirled that the sport's owners, Liberty Media, will spend the money to make that happen.

Since you mentioned Indy …

Before the dumb season started, F1's main story was about the planned budget cap. Next year, teams won't be able to spend more than $ 145 million during the year (not counting marketing costs or the wages of drivers and three other highest-paid people). Originally, the limit was supposed to be $ 175 million, but that was before COVID-19 began to affect the economy. Teams like McLaren really want the budget cap to be even lower, but they faced strong opposition from Ferrari.

The Italian team's argument has been that anything below $ 175 million means it needs to fire people. But on Thursday, it emerged that there may be an alternative: an IndyCar program running alongside the F1 effort.

The plan makes perfect sense. IndyCar is much more blocked than F1 when it comes to developing new technology, and much of the car is standard equipment. Even the hybrid system planned for 2022 will be a spec unit for each team, so Ferrari would only have to develop a 2.2L turbocharged V6 engine, in addition to leading a team of race engineers and mechanics. And $ 30 million should be enough to compete with Team Penske.

The public relations benefit for IndyCar is probably difficult to calculate, since the arrival of then F1 champion Nigel Mansell in 1993 could be the most recent comparable event. (The enormous attention paid to Alonso's first attempt at the Indy 500 did not extend to the rest of the season.) Ferrari has explored the idea of ​​running an IndyCar program in the past, but only as a threat to get theirs. I walk into one of F1's Machiavellian power struggles. I hope this time it will be like this.