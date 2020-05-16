Home Entertainment The best melatonin gummies for a good night's sleep

The best melatonin gummies for a good night's sleep

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Sometimes it can be difficult to sleep, and given everything that is happening in the world right now, that could be doubly true for some of you.

Fortunately, there is a gentle and effective remedy in the form of melatonin, a natural supplement produced within your body. You can get it in the form of swallowing pills, but many varieties are now available in delicious and pleasant jelly beans that will save you hassle at the end of the day.

Melatonin jelly beans come in different strengths, plus there are some made especially for children. Here are the best gummy melatoin deals for April 2020.

First option

Natrol Melatonin Sleep Aid Gummies

These strawberry gummies are flavored with organic sweeteners and are non-GMO and vegan, so you can feel good about consuming them if you're on a specialized diet or when giving them to others.

Graphic: Gabe Carey
Graphic: Gabe Carey

Natrol has created some powerful jelly beans here, with 5 mg per dose. But even though a typical serving is two gummies, you get a large 90-unit bottle to save a little money while maximizing the number of nights you'll benefit from a little push to the land of Nod.

These strawberry jelly beans are flavored with organic sweeteners and are non-GMO and vegan, so you can feel good about consuming them on a specialized diet or giving them to others. But because they contain such a large amount of melatonin, they are not recommended for beginners who dip their toes in the warm waters of the sleep aids.

$10

Since Amazon

The lowest dosage option

Vitafusion Melatonin Gummy Supplement

Illustration for the article entitled Sleep well (finally) with the best melatonin gummies "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80 , q_80, w_80 / ifxt2pfhumx16nx0tkdg.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/ifxt2pfhumx16nx0tkdg.png 320w, https: // -img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/ifxt2pfhumx16nx0tkdg.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / ifxt2pfhumx16nx0tkdg.png 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/ifxt2pfhumk16nx "auto" data-chomp-id = "ifxt2pfhumx16nx0tkdg" data-format = "png" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled Sleep well (finally) with the best melatonin gummies" data-anim-src = "http : //theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Brittany Vincent

Vitafusion melatonin gummies They are quite ubiquitous, and you can generally find them anywhere supplements are sold. They're also a great entry-level option for anyone who wants to try a new sleep aid. You get 3 mg of melatonin for 2 gummies, and each gummies bursts with a blend of chamomile, passion flower, and lemon balm leaf for increased effectiveness.

Its white peach tea flavor may be an acquired taste, but some may find it pleasant. Most importantly, they are cheap, but plentiful and effective, although they will run out quickly due to the lower dosage.

$24

Since Amazon

L-Theanine and Botanicals Option

Olly Sleep Gummies

Illustration for the article entitled Sleep well (finally) with the best melatonin gummies "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80 , q_80, w_80 / dhlvszxpjthhxnmi63ki.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/dhlvszxpjthhxnmi63ki.png 320w, https: //i.kin -img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/dhlvszxpjthhxnmi63ki.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / dhlvszxpjthhxnmi63ki.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" dhlvszxpjthhxnmi63ki "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled Sleep well (finally) with the best melatonin gummies "data-anim-src =" http://theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Andrew Hayward

Olly's products tend to be more expensive than alternatives, but flashy packages are often paired with great taste and effective dosages.

These Olly Sleep gummies Go for a low dose with just 3mg for every two gummies, but they're also powered by the amino acid l-theanine to help calm your mind and body. This 60-unit package sells for $ 17, but other sizes are available.

$12

Since Amazon

The best flavor option

Vitafive Extra Strength Melatonin Gummies

These vegan, gluten-free gummies taste like sweet, juicy strawberry, making them some of the best-tasting gummies you'll find.

Image: Brittany Vincent
Image: Brittany Vincent

These vegan and gluten free gummies They taste like sweet, juicy strawberry, making them some of the best-tasting jelly beans you'll find while shopping. Plus, they have an extra kick to help you sleep and keep you asleep until morning thanks to their 5mg dose.

These are premium gummies that are perfect not only for those with special dietary concerns, but also for the environment: instead of coming in a bottle, they come packaged in a special bag that wastes 80% less plastic for each one you buy . Not only are you doing your body a favor, but you're also doing it a solid world.

$13

Since Amazon

The lowest dosage option

ZzzQuil Pure Zzzzs Melatonin Sleep Aid Gummies

While the 2 gum serving size only contains 2 mg of melatonin, it also contains 100 mg of Pure the Pure Zzzzs Blend.

Image: Brittany Vincent
Image: Brittany Vincent

Vick & # 39; s ZzzQuil It's already a popular sleep aid that comes in both gelcap and liquid form, but the gummy iteration of the product is by far the most powerful.

While the 2 gum serving size only contains 2 mg of melatonin, it also contains 100 mg of Pure the Pure Zzzzs Blend, with chamomile and lemon balm pillars, as well as valerian and lavender root. This botanical blend helps ensure that your body has time to slow down, so to speak, and relax in restful sleep.

Their exclusive Wildberry Vanilla helps differentiate them from the pack, and this is the best part: there is no grogginess the next day after taking the recommended dose.

$19

Since Amazon

The best option for children

Zarbee’s Naturals Child Dream with Melatonin

Zarbee's All-Natural Sleep Supplements for Kids only contain 1mg of melatonin as a safe option when sleep doesn't come.

Image: Brittany Vincent
Image: Brittany Vincent

Affected parents will not need a reminder, but sometimes children also struggle to sleep. If your child can't stop spinning, then there are kid-friendly doses of melatonin gummies available.

The Zarbee native sleeping supplements for kids it only contains 1 mg of melatonin for a safe option when sleep is not coming. And you could even start here as an adult if you want a very small dose to break through into the wonderful world of melatonin.

$14

Since Amazon

Runner-up, the best option for children

Olly Kids Sleep Gummies

With a blend of melatonin, l-theanine, and botanicals, this mild solution should help calm the wild before bedtime.

Image: Andrew Hayward
Image: Andrew Hayward

If you are a supporter of the Olly brand, then you may want to try Olly's children sleep jelly beans. With a blend of melatonin, l-theanine, and botanicals, this mild solution should help calm the wild before bedtime.

It's also scalable, with a single jelly bean providing just 0.5 mg of melatonin, while two give the strongest dose of 1 mg for young boys and girls. That way, you can start small and then increase if a single gum doesn't provide the necessary relief.

Since Amazon

The option of health and beauty

Nature's Bounty Beautiful Dream Melatonin

With a powerful 5mg melatonin blend containing an additional 100mg of collagen, you will quickly fall asleep and wake up to radiant skin, that's just the dream anyway.

Image: Brittany Vincent
Image: Brittany Vincent

Would you rather your melatonin jellies do a double job and work to beautify your hair and skin while they do it? The bounty of nature Brand 5mg Gorgeous Sleep offers only that. With a powerful 5mg melatonin blend containing an additional 100mg of collagen, you will quickly fall asleep and wake up to radiant skin, that's just the dream anyway.

They are berry flavored with a pleasant fruit snack flavor and are very affordable for 60 gummies, giving you a month of product at a time for less than the price of two Starbucks coffees. It doesn't hurt to let your supplements work for you while you sleep soundly, right?

$6 6

Since Amazon

