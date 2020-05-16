The & # 39; wine fairies & # 39; they're spreading random acts of kindness in Boston

This weekend, Ginny Bevington will secretly deliver wine to various strangers in her Massachusetts city.

It is a practice that has gained momentum during the coronavirus pandemic in the past two weeks in at least three communities north of Boston. The private Facebook group "Billerica, Tewksbury and Wilmington Wine Fairies,quot;, which Bevington launched on April 30, has grown from 40 to over 3,400 members.

"It's crazy," said Bevington, a Tewksbury mother of three who works part-time as a property manager.

Bevington came up with the idea for his Maryland cousin, who shared information about a similar group.

"I said,‘ That sounds absolutely amazing, "said Bevington. "I know tons of women who would love to receive a bottle of wine and know that someone is really thinking about them, especially since we can't physically spend time together."

Here's how it works: Members must be 21 years old, live in Billerica, Tewksbury or Wilmington and agree to the page rules. Once they are members, they post their address and wine preferences. After that, another member acts as a "wine fairy,quot; and delivers a bottle to her door. All members are expected to take turns as fairies. As Bevington wrote on the rules page: “This group is not about receiving free wine. If you're here just to be gifted, you're not getting the point. "

Bevington initially invited 40 local friends to the group. Then friends invited more friends, and so on. As the group grew, he realized that the members were happily gifting strangers and friends.

"The fact that they go out and expose themselves to other people, that makes me very happy," said Bevington. "That is exactly what the group was for: spreading happiness and joy."

Bottles of wine prepared for delivery by Janice Craig Kelleher. —Janice Craig Kelleher

"Fairies,quot; often post photos of their installments. Some dress the bottles with tissue paper, ribbons, poems, and even include small gifts such as face masks or candy, Bevington said.

%MINIFYHTML128148d678037922925fb09fd0ea82da15%

One of the page's moderators, Brianna Greenwood of Tewksbury, makes dozens of deliveries at once, buying the wine with the money raised by creating and selling wine glasses, shirts and stickers.

Bevington said recipients who "are winning,quot; range from nurses to teachers and mothers who work from home while caring for their children. Many post sincere thanks. Some share stories about how the uplifting group has helped them cope with the pandemic, the death of loved ones, illness, and more.

Some post that giving to others is the true gift.

"A woman recently posted that she has been making deliveries with her 17-year-old foster daughter," said Bevington. "And that has brought her and her adoptive daughter together."

A man known as "Big Daddy Fairy,quot; has become a popular item on the site.

"I think he said at one point that he works 12-hour shifts and then he goes home and delivers three or four bottles to people who have not yet received any wine," Bevington said. "She is dressing like a fairy. Her daughter loves it."

Then there are the "unicorn fairies,quot; who make their music deliveries while dancing and wearing unicorn heads, and share it all in video posts, he said.

"There are a lot of people who are really lonely right now," said Bevington. "Receive something, even from a stranger, that is," Hey, I'm thinking of you even though I don't know you. It's making people feel closer to each other. "

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking coronavirus news and updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.