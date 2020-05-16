Home Entertainment TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback

TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback
TGIFIgnacia Fulcher is a trade editor with an absurd love for music, culture, and beauty. If you have any fire jams that you think you should hear, email them.

3 months free The | Amazon Music Unlimited

Thank God is friday. I don't know if I'm showing my age or not, but some of the best bops I loved growing up came from emo groups. I don't know if my mood was "emotional" or what, but I've been gravitating to panic! At The Disco, and Hellogoodbye to help me get through the work day. In fact, I'm old enough to remember exactly where I was when Fall Out Boy and Panic released their debut albums. I remember Fueled By Ramen and Warped Tour. Anyway, that's what inspired today's playlist theme: Emo Flashback. Because it is, in fact, a flashback. So enjoy this blast from the past and try not to remember the checkered vans and overly straightened hair on your iron. Be sure to tune in Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version they're still doing 3 months FREE listening.

one)"Sugar, we are going down" – Fall out Boy

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/hibarv73poduhnetreuk. jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/hibarv73poduhnetreuk.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / hibarv73poduhnetreuk.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 /hibarv73poduhnetreuk.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" hibarv73poduhnetreuk "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "data-anim-src =" http://theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Def jam

2) "I'm not fine I promise)" – My Chemical Romance

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/s9avncmnv3dcpdspw9mb. jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/s9avncmnv3dcpdspw9mb.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / s9avncmnv3dcpdspw9mb.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 /s9avncmnv3dcpdspw9mb.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/s9avncmnv3dcpdspw9mb.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto-" id = "s9avncmnv3dcpdspw9mb" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback" data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Reprise Records

3) "MakeDamnSure" – Picking up on Sunday

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ins3b8wo5ytfbbjgclat. png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/ins3b8wo5ytfbbjgclat.png 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / ins3b8wo5ytfbbjgclat.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 /ins3b8wo5ytfbbjgclat.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" ins3b8wo5ytfbbjgclat "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "data-anim-src =" http://theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Craft records

4) "Lying is the most fun a girl can have without taking off her clothes" -Panic! At the disco

G / O Media may receive a commission

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ifnpet3a1ut2pzpwdyfr. jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/ifnpet3a1ut2pzpwdyfr.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / ifnpet3a1ut2pzpwdyfr.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 /ifnpet3a1ut2pzpwdyfr.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/ifnpet3a1ut2pzpwdyfr.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp- id = "ifnpet3a1ut2pzpwdyfr" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback" data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Powered by Ramen

5) "Maps" —Front bottoms

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/awuydjebdpllvea8owzc. jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/awuydjebdpllvea8owzc.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / awuydjebdpllvea8owzc.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 /awuydjebdpllvea8owzc.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" awuydjebdpllvea8owzc "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "data-anim-src =" http://theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Bar None Records

6) "A little less than sixteen candles, a little more" -Fall out Boy

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/hibarv73poduhnetreuk. jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/hibarv73poduhnetreuk.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / hibarv73poduhnetreuk.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 /hibarv73poduhnetreuk.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" hibarv73poduhnetreuk "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "data-anim-src =" http://theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Def jam

7) & # 39; Welcome to the black parade " -My Chemical Romance

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/itumdmjiio3yjuhieyjn. jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/itumdmjiio3yjuhieyjn.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / itumdmjiio3yjuhieyjn.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 /itumdmjiio3yjuhieyjn.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/itumdmjiio3yjuhieyjn.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp- id = "itumdmjiio3yjuhieyjn" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback" data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Reprise Records

8) "I am just a child" -Simple plan

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/vzhbyruxswzl3uhxzhmj. jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/vzhbyruxswzl3uhxzhmj.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / vzhbyruxswzl3uhxzhmj.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 /vzhbyruxswzl3uhxzhmj.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" vzhbyruxswzl3uhxzhmj "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "data-anim-src =" http://theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Rhino Entertainment Company

9) "Crushcrushcrush" —Paramore

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/k6ev33nicvnxnpe5glph. jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/k6ev33nicvnxnpe5glph.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / k6ev33nicvnxnpe5glph.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 /k6ev33nicvnxnpe5glph.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/k6ev33nicvnxnpe5glph.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp- id = "k6ev33nicvnxnpe5glph" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback" data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Atlantic records

10) "Here (in your arms)" -Hello Goodbye

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/wjpgciy5rrn21s7t30op. jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/wjpgciy5rrn21s7t30op.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / wjpgciy5rrn21s7t30op.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 /wjpgciy5rrn21s7t30op.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" wjpgciy5rrn21s7t30op "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "data-anim-src =" http://theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Drive Thru Records

eleven) "When I come here" -Green Day

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/dg9mhf8bxyk51yqywofx. jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/dg9mhf8bxyk51yqywofx.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / dg9mhf8bxyk51yqywofx.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 /dg9mhf8bxyk51yqywofx.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/dg9mhf8bxyk51yqywofx.jpg 1600w "draggable = "- autop" id = "dg9mhf8bxyk51yqywofx" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback" data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Reprise Records

12) "The curse of curves" —Beautiful is what we are looking for

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/kq16rcltqojxnithnfyt. jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/kq16rcltqojxnithnfyt.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / kq16rcltqojxnithnfyt.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 /kq16rcltqojxnithnfyt.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" kq16rcltqojxnithnfyt "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "data-anim-src =" http://theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Powered by Ramen

13) "Plane vs. Tank vs. Submarine" —Jaw Tigers

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/uqwjpwg5v216e2lucdol. jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/uqwjpwg5v216e2lucdol.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / uqwjpwg5v216e2lucdol.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 /uqwjpwg5v216e2lucdol.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" uqwjpwg5v216e2lucdol "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "data-anim-src =" http://theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Run for cover records

14) "The slaughter" -Thirty Seconds to Mars

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ri141pjvny33rq6enqyf. png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/ri141pjvny33rq6enqyf.png 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / ri141pjvny33rq6enqyf.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 /ri141pjvny33rq6enqyf.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" ri141pjvny33rq6enqyf "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "data-anim-src =" http://theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Virgin records

fifteen. "Monster on a Leash" —Korn

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/f7fpyvp0gesq3lce3j9m. jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/f7fpyvp0gesq3lce3j9m.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / f7fpyvp0gesq3lce3j9m.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 /f7fpyvp0gesq3lce3j9m.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" f7fpyvp0gesq3lce3j9m "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "data-anim-src =" http://theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Epic records

sixteen. "Say something (the rest)" -Poster

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/dzelnpw4zkafcwpmuyys. png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/dzelnpw4zkafcwpmuyys.png 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / dzelnpw4zkafcwpmuyys.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 /dzelnpw4zkafcwpmuyys.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" dzelnpw4zkafcwpmuyys "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback "data-anim-src =" http://theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Sony BNG Entertainment

And here is the full playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Until next week, everyone.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©