Texas Supreme Court blocks order allowing mail ballots for fear of coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday blocked an order of a lower court that had allowed residents to vote by mail if they cited concerns of hiring COVID-19 at polling places.

Attorney General Ken Paxton asked for the court to be suspended after an appeals court upheld a lower court ruling last month that lifted restrictions on voting by mail.

The suspension prevents county election officials from formally accepting mail ballot requests from voters who fear exposure to the coronavirus, which they can do starting 60 days before an election. Texas held its primary election in March, and it was not immediately clear whether the superior court would hear arguments and issue a final ruling before Election Day in November.

Voting by mail in Texas is generally limited to those over the age of 65 or those with an "illness or physical condition,quot; that prevents voting in person. Paxton asked the court to order counties to follow voting laws after officials in some areas such as Dallas County passed measures to allow voters to claim a disability and request ballots by mail if they are concerned about getting sick in the voting places.

"The fear of contracting COVID-19, however, is a non-physical reaction to the current pandemic and does not amount to an illness or physical condition that qualifies a voter to receive a ballot by mail," Paxton said this week.

County officials and Texas Democrats issued the Paxton measure in an effort to disrupt elections and an ongoing voting case. The attorney general's request asserts that officials in counties that also include Houston, Austin, El Paso and the Brownsville border community have expanded eligibility to vote by mail beyond what the Legislature intended.

The ruling comes as the virus has deepened the partisan divide over voting by mail, with President Donald Trump claiming he is ready for fraud and Democrats adopting the practice as the safest way to vote during the pandemic.

"Protecting the integrity of the elections is one of my most important and sacred obligations," Paxton said in a statement. “The Legislature has carefully limited who can and cannot vote by mail. The decision of the Travis County Court of First Instance to allow everyone to vote by mail is contrary to state law and will be reversed on appeal. I am pleased that today the Texas Supreme Court confirmed that my office can continue to process voter fraud and issue guidance on mail ballots while that appeal is in progress. ”

By contrast, the chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, Gilberto Hinojosa, called the decision "a dark day for our democracy."

"The Republican Texas Supreme Court is wrong to compel the people of Texas to choose between their health and their right to vote," Hinojosa said in a statement. “They would make Texans die, just so they could hold onto power. Voters should have the ability to vote by mail during a pandemic if they feel their health is in jeopardy. … We will continue to fight like hell to protect the voting rights of every eligible Texan and that his government listen to their voices. "

