Texas police fatally shot a man accused of stabbing an elderly woman to death in the store's parking lot – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A man who stabbed to death an elderly woman in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Texas was shot dead Saturday by an officer, police said.

The shooting occurred after a woman in her 80s was stabbed while returning to her car around 10 a.m. after shopping, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said. An officer found the stabbed suspect armed with a knife inside the woman's car and ordered him out, Acevedo said.

The officer, a nine-year veteran of the department, opened fire after the suspect pounced on him, Acevedo said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been revealed.

Police said the old woman died in the hospital.

"This is tragic, but the greatest tragedy here is a woman who died from a man who attacked her for no other reason than to rob her and try to rob her," Acevedo said.

It was the fifth fatal shooting by a Houston police officer in the past month.

Some community activists have called for more transparency from the Houston Police Department after the recent police shootings.

Activists have called for the creation of an independent police review board with subpoena powers. Currently, all police shootings are reviewed by the department and prosecutors.

Acevedo defended his agency on Saturday, saying he selects, trains and trains "the best people."

He said the city has seen a nearly 50% increase in homicides so far this year.

"For those who want to focus only on shootings involving officers, I tell you that you should start concentrating on what is happening in our community," Acevedo said. "There are 125 murders with this old lady. So where is the outrage at that?"

