Texas Bar Trade Group proposes & # 39; Soft Launch & # 39; Closed to the public – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

While gyms are slated to reopen on Monday, one industry not yet on the list is bars.

But the Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance is asking local bars to participate in a soft launch scheduled for Friday night.

The objective is to implement the ten guidelines that the alliance has already issued to the government and demonstrate its willingness to open up.

Mark Kelcher, the owner of 12 North Texas bars, said a soft pitch tonight may be premature. "I think it is a great idea if and only if we are allowed to open on Monday," Kelcher said.

But an opening date was not announced. Kelcher is one of countless bar owners in Texas whose establishments have had zero income in the past two months.

%MINIFYHTML34fc6613ef613c5f7da980f967c0a88017%

He told Up News Info 11 News in an expanded interview on Friday that many of his restaurants and bars fell into the 51% category and were not allowed to open. Those are places where more than 50% of the income comes from bar sales.

Under the alliance, the soft pitch is not open to the public and alcohol will not be served. But it is a sign of solidarity.

Kelcher said: “I hope it will allow bars to open at 25% and restaurants to move to 50%. I think it is fair. I think that restaurants in general have learned a lot about how to maintain a safe distance and sanitary habits. And I think we are ready to reach 50% from the point of view of restaurants and I think that for 51%, bars, I think that 25% is completely fair whenever we return to practicing safe habits and social distancing. "

The soft launch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at 10 pm.

%MINIFYHTML34fc6613ef613c5f7da980f967c0a88018%

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources