Texas among finalists for new Tesla factory – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Austin, Texas and Tulsa, Oklahoma are finalists for Tesla's new assembly plant in the United States, an informed person on the matter said Friday.

The person says that company officials visited Tulsa last week and were shown two sites. The person did not want to be identified because the site selection process is secret.

It was unclear if there were any other finalists in the mix.

The electric car maker has said it wants the factory to be in the center of the country and closer to the east coast markets.

The stakes are high for state and local governments. Tesla has said the plant will be larger than its Fremont, California factory that employs 10,000 workers.

Typically, companies face each other as finalists for the best package of tax breaks and other incentives.

For the past week, CEO Elon Musk has disagreed with California officials as the Fremont factory was forced to close due to orders to stay home. Last weekend, he threatened to move the company headquarters to Texas or Nevada.

Officials finally gave him the go-ahead to reopen his factory next week.

However, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price took notice and offered their comments to Musk via Twitter about Tesla's operations in their respective cities.

