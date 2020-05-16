Texan among first to visit Grand Canyon partially reopened despite concerns over coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Tourists seemed ready to tour the Grand Canyon National Park again after it was partially reopened on Friday, despite objections from Navajo officials and others that it could undermine efforts to control the coronavirus.

At 7:30 a.m., more than two dozen people enjoyed viewpoints along the South Rim.

Among them were friends Jack Covington of Texas and Judy Smith of Tucson, Arizona. They had planned their trip to the Grand Canyon a year ago since Covington had never seen it. They changed their plans and were visiting other places in northern Arizona when they discovered that the park would be open.

"We thought we were going on an adventure, and we were lucky," Smith said.

The Grand Canyon had been closed since April 1, one of the last major national parks to be closed entirely to visitors. At the time, health officials in Coconino County said keeping the park open puts employees, residents and tourists at risk.

A spokeswoman for Coconino County Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Friday.

Park officials said the South Rim entrance will only open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. until Monday. Commercial services within the park remain closed. These include hiking trails, visitor centers, hotels and restaurants, the places where people tend to congregate. Visitors were told to bring food, water, and hand sanitizer. No overnight accommodation available. Some toilets along with laptops were available.

Meanwhile, the residential area where more than 2,000 people live year-round was cordoned off with cones and barrels to keep visitors away from housing areas. About 20 miles of roads were accessible to tourists, allowing them to walk along the canyon rim and stand at various vantage points.

"We saw this route as a good option to reopen," said Grand Canyon spokeswoman Lily Daniels. "We are reflecting what the operating position was like before we closed, that was a phased closure."

It reopened on Friday, in line with the expiration of the order to stay at Governor Doug Ducey's house.

There were signs reminding tourists to stay away from others and stay in groups of less than 10. Park employees were also giving friendly reminders, Daniels said.

"It is primarily about self-awareness, but we are still encouraging the same guidelines that the CDC is publishing," he said.

The National Park Service says it is working with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the pandemic and is using a phased approach to increase park-by-park access.

"This initial reopening phase will responsibly increase access to our public lands by offering the park's primary feature to the public, the canyon view, while reducing potential COVID-19 exposure to our nearly 2,500 residents." Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent Ed Keable said.

The Grand Canyon will also be open Friday through Monday for Memorial Day weekend with increased access and extended hours.

The parks receive around 6 million visitors a year, most of whom go to the South Rim. Those front doors were open on Friday, and tourists could enter for free. Visitors were prevented from entering the eastern edge entrance to limit travel through the Navajo Nation, where the coronavirus has hit residents hard.

However, officials of the Navajo Nation, which extends into northern Arizona, expressed disappointment at the reopening. There have been at least 3,632 positive cases and 127 deaths in the reserve, which also includes parts of New Mexico and Utah.

"We welcome the economic benefits that tourists bring, but we also fear the potential negative impacts and hoped that when the Grand Canyon closed on April 1, the park would remain closed until our positive numbers for COVID-19 have flattened out." Navajo said. The nation's president Jonathan Nez said.

The Sierra Club also cited the Navajo Nation in its criticism of the reopening. Alicyn Gitlin of the Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter said it could result in a "nightmare of patrolling and executing."

"Cases in Coconino County, where the south rim of the Grand Canyon is located, continue to rise," said Gitlin. "The large population living in the Grand Canyon and all nearby communities are at risk from this movement."

