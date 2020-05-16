Tekashi 6ix9ine shows off his ankle monitor on Instagram – promises another music video if he gets 500k likes

Tekashi 6ix9ine is never one to avoid influence. Earlier this year, a judge allowed the artist "GOOBA,quot; to be released from prison because of the coronavirus pandemic that posed a risk to him due to his asthmatic condition.

Not long after he came out, 6ix9ine re-formed on his social media and started posting new music videos, and he also started fighting with other rappers in the industry. For example, 6ix9ine started tearing Snoop Dogg apart on social media, to which the rapper also formally responded.

These days, Tekashi 6ix9ine is bidding on fans. The rapper says that if his post showing his ankle monitor reaches half a million likes, he will release a new music video the following week.

As previously noted, Tekashi 6ix9ine released a new video last week for "GOOBA,quot;, which subsequently broke records on YouTube. The music video even broke Eminem's record for the most views in the shortest amount of time.

"GOOBA,quot; reached over 40 million views in just under 24 hours, which Eminem previously had with his song "Killshot," directed at Machine Gun Kelly, a formal response to the song "Rap Devil."

In addition, various media reported that Tekashi's 6ix9ine Instagram Live session in which he revealed his new video broke Tory Lanez's record for Quarantine Radio. Tory later approached him on his social media and hinted that he would no longer host it.

Although, he later claimed that he was simply joking. Anyway, there is no doubt that Daniel Hernández, also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, is excellent at generating influence for himself. As noted above, 6ix9ine even managed to get a response from Snoop Dogg regarding the accusation that it helped put Suge Knight behind bars.

Ad

Snoop Dogg said on social media that everyone in the industry knows it had nothing to do with the imprisonment of Suge Knight. 6ix9ine also got a Meek Mill boost.



Post views:

0 0