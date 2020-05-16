Tekashi 6ix9ine and Snoop Dogg fiercely drag each other over snitch claims

Although he has only been back on social media for a few weeks, Tekashi 6ix9ine has already reverted to using his online tactics to call his enemies. After the comments of being a snitch from several of the music industry, specifically Snoop Dogg, Tekashi decided to take out some receipts. In multiple posts, he trolled Snoop claiming that Snoop was also a snitch on the day, and things got really nasty between them after that.

If you've been up to date, then you know Tekashi 6ix9ine has a long list of enemies, now including Snoop Dogg. After Snoop joined the draggers for being a rat, 6ix9ine took him to his Instagram and posted receipts for past allegations that Snoop taunted Suge Knight.

In an Instagram video, 6ix9ine is seen sitting in front of the TV while dining while watching an old Suge Knight interview where Suge repeatedly admits that Snoop made fun of him earlier in the day. Suge also stated that Snoop never visited him. While the video is playing, 6ix9ine looks into the camera whenever Suge mentions the word "snitch,quot;.

This prompted Snoop to clarify Suge's claims in an Instagram comment, writing:

"N * ggaz, I know I have nothing to do with the Suggestion Knight having time to have the same lawyers. This (rat) comes to call me a snitch and for your information. Most likely, he wrote the documents that he works with the (Cops.) Suge and I on good terms now, so if I told you we'd never be cool and that's a fact. Now go ahead and keep an eye out for the gossip story movie and record lil b ** ch @ 6ix9ine0fficial. I have time "

At this point, it doesn't seem like any of them will back down anytime soon, meaning there is additional clutter just around the corner.

