Tara Reid can get role in new Tiger King movie

According to multiple reports, the Sharknado Actress Tara Reid may have a shot at the upcoming movie about the famous Tiger King. Page Six reported earlier today that the actress is currently in talks to secure a role in the new Joe Exotic-based film, which became incredibly popular after the Netflix documentary series aired.

During a conversation with the New York Post, Philippe Ashfield, Reid's manager, stated that they were currently discussing his possible participation in the film. He added, "That is all I can say right now, as the casting is on hold."

However, Ashfield added that Tara is a big fan of Tiger king and I found the documentary incredibly interesting. Also, Ashfield said Tara thinks she could easily play Carole Baskin and even looks the same.

At the time, Tiger king He's getting the same treatment from various studios, including a production starring Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic. Either way, fans of Reid can rejoice in the fact that he has seen a resurgence in his career in recent years.

Earlier this year, she was slated to appear in comedy, Tom, Dick and Harry alongside Vivica A. Fox, but has since been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tara has also made headlines in the media for other reasons in the past two years.

For example, in 2018, Todd Malm reported that Tara was asked to get off a Delta Airline flight because she was unable to travel with her dog. The 42-year-old man spoke to Extra after TMZ held images of the Sharknado star leaving an airplane.

Tara told reporters that they refused to let her dog sit next to her, so she decided to take a different plane. Reid went on to say that it wasn't a big deal at all, but it quickly became a problem for people on board.

In addition, Tara stated that she has become used to this type of scandal because the media likes to find ways to annoy her.



