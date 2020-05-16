Tank Shark Tank ’Season 11 End Wins The Demo Wars – Up News Info

Business reality show Shark tank He swam toward sunset on Friday night, but achieved a general victory in the demo wars before leaving.

The season finale reached a solid 0.7 and was highlighted by a release from The Mad Optimists, a brand that makes all vegan, organic, and environmentally friendly soaps that can be modified based on the buyer's needs. Sharks will return for a season 12 in the fall. Time will tell if the soap will, too.

ABC 20/20 benefited from the strong entry, reaching 0.6 to lead the news package in all key objective demos: Total viewers (+ 6% – 3.7 million vs. 3.5 million), Adults 18-49 (+ 20% – 0.6 / 4 vs. 0.5 / 3) and 25-54 (+ 13% – 0.9 / 4 vs. 0.8 / 4).

Set, Shark tank and 20/20 helped ABC to a general victory at night among the networks.

Elsewhere, NBC The blacklist His season finale held steady at 0.5, (rating 0.5 at 18-49, 4.1 million overall viewers at 8-9 p.m. ET), using a unique hybrid of live action and graphic novel animation: Date It also entered a 0.5.

CBS entered with two specials, The best videos to stay home copying a 0.5, while Courage and hope, A seven-day look at frontline action in the pandemic came in at 0.3. A repetition of Blue blood crowned the night of the visual net.

Fox WWE Friday Night SmackDown entered a 0.5 while The CW watched consecutive episodes of Dean Cain Masters of illusion they both recorded a 0.1, followed by the 21st Anniversary Special, which also had a 0.1.