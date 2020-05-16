Taapsee Pannu reflects on life, career and more during closing

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most versatile actresses in the industry. She tops off with an interesting selection of scripts that is evident with her recent releases like Thappad or Saand Ki Aankh and Mulk. He had a twitter marathon with one of our journalists where he talked about everything under the sun. Excerpts

Domestic violence cases have increased during this blockade. How can a woman deal with such a personal disaster?

Each woman will have to find her own way to combat it. It is important that something be done. Keeping calm is not the solution. One must be aware of what happens in his neighborhood, what happens in his circle of friends.

Two great films: Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi premiere directly on the digital platform. Soon, some bigger movies will also be shown on OTT platforms. The owners of the theaters are said to be angry at this decision by the producers …

I am not surprised that they are angry. But they should learn to turn with the wheel of time. Sometimes you have to navigate between two extremes to achieve success.

Is the future of theaters in jeopardy? Is this expected to change the star system as well?

I sincerely hope and believe that theaters in India will never be at risk. Many of our films are made for the big screen and for collective viewing. But yes, if OTT platforms can create a ticketing system, there will be a definite change in the star system.

Today, everyone's salary is being cut across the board. Do stars also face such a cut in their rates or are they likely to experience cuts in the near future?

There are no gunshots, and therefore no salary available. And I have accepted the fact that our salary could be cut in the future.

What is the saddest image of this lock, that you will never forget while you are alive?

I saw a lot of unpleasant things and was very upset. Seeing a pregnant woman walk a few hundred kilometers in her condition or a child carrying her mother on her shoulder, since there is no other alternative available, is really horrible.