Taapsee Pannu reflects on life, career and more during closing

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most versatile actresses in the industry. She tops off with an interesting selection of scripts that is evident with her recent releases like Thappad or Saand Ki Aankh and Mulk. He had a twitter marathon with one of our journalists where he talked about everything under the sun. Excerpts
Domestic violence cases have increased during this blockade. How can a woman deal with such a personal disaster?
Each woman will have to find her own way to combat it. It is important that something be done. Keeping calm is not the solution. One must be aware of what happens in his neighborhood, what happens in his circle of friends.
Two great films: Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi premiere directly on the digital platform. Soon, some bigger movies will also be shown on OTT platforms. The owners of the theaters are said to be angry at this decision by the producers …
I am not surprised that they are angry. But they should learn to turn with the wheel of time. Sometimes you have to navigate between two extremes to achieve success.
Is the future of theaters in jeopardy? Is this expected to change the star system as well?
I sincerely hope and believe that theaters in India will never be at risk. Many of our films are made for the big screen and for collective viewing. But yes, if OTT platforms can create a ticketing system, there will be a definite change in the star system.
Today, everyone's salary is being cut across the board. Do stars also face such a cut in their rates or are they likely to experience cuts in the near future?
There are no gunshots, and therefore no salary available. And I have accepted the fact that our salary could be cut in the future.
What is the saddest image of this lock, that you will never forget while you are alive?
I saw a lot of unpleasant things and was very upset. Seeing a pregnant woman walk a few hundred kilometers in her condition or a child carrying her mother on her shoulder, since there is no other alternative available, is really horrible.
In the Hindi film industry, the difference between one stranger and another is often talked about. Does that distinction still exist or is it no longer a problem?
The difference is, was and always will be. But the distinction is not always bad. For one thing, because of this distinction, we don't get enough movies, but perhaps because of this distinction, there are more opportunities for us to live real-life experiences on screen. Also, I think we tend to be more loved because of this distinction.
What is your mantra to survive in this competitive industry and climb the ladder of success?
The same staircase takes you up and down. Remember that you also have to go down one day, so be nice to the people who go up. Don't hinder your downward journey.
A few days ago you broke the hearts of your male fans by saying that there is a & # 39; special & # 39; in your life …
When there is no one, then everyone is concerned why there is no one, how long I will remain without a partner. And when there is a person, that also becomes a problem. What should a girl do?
Last month Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the nation a task, and you wrote a welcome tweet: New Task is Here! Yay yay yay !!! – Your tweet was interpreted as you made fun of the task. Do you think people misinterpreted it?
It is said that you see and hear things that you want to see and hear. I reacted in a happy way because I am a happy person by nature. They all interpreted it according to their own nature.
If you want to slap someone right now, who will it be?
COVID-19
Today is Vicky Kaushal's birthday, who performed with you at Manmarziyan. If you could give him a gift during this confinement, what would you have given him?
I have never thought about buying you a gift. But every year I only wish for positive changes in his professional life. And I hope he never changes from the inside because his good nature is the most precious thing about him.
What will be the new normal in the future?
I think the definition of normal will not change. And I really don't know when the filming will start …
