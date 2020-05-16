T.I.'s wife, Tiny Harris, is criticized for giving her daughter Zonnique Pullins this advice.

Poor Tiny Harris, they are dragging her when she didn't even say a word. Recently, Tiny's daughter, Zonnique Pullins, did an interview with Thembi TV of The shadow room, where he spoke about his love life.

For a few years now, the singer and reality TV star has had a serious relationship with Baltimore rapper Bandhunta Izzy, the couple has even moved in together.

In the interview, Zonnique confessed that she had been taking advice from Tiny, who is married to rapper T.I.

Zonnique said this during the virtual conversation: “My mom gives me a lot of good love advice. I go with my mother about all my love situations. She says "my grandmother says the same thing,quot;, you just have to know who you are willing to go through the problems with, not just the happy moments. Which is what I'm used to. I'm not used to heartbreak and having a relationship. Like, ‘Okay, it hurt me. So now I'm ready to go. "And my mother says," You know if you feel like you want to go, they may not be the person for you. But if you feel like you want to fight for it, then you fight for it. ”

She shared some details about her personal life when she said: “In my relationship now, that has stuck with me because this is the first time that I live with my boyfriend. Girl we live together girl Very serious."

She also talked about living with the famous MC: "It's not really that difficult, my aunt, my mother's sister, always told me:" Never live with your boyfriend or your best friend. "It won't work. And I've lived with Reginae It was a lot of fun. And now I live with my boyfriend, and it's not as bad as I thought. I like being alone, but I really enjoy living with my boyfriend. So it works. "

Fans told Zonnique that she shouldn't be listening to Tiny because she stayed with T.I. after he was caught cheating on her several times.

One person said, "There is no one right way to date a rapper or an athlete. You are strong enough to deal with what he offers you or when you walk. Directly 🤷🏻‍♀️ They are not faithful … And at high school girls don't care. Nobody cares anymore. "

Another commenter revealed, "A little tip,quot; look the other way until it's public, then make it pay and pay it back. "

This fan wrote, “I couldn't date a rapper, most of them don't know how to act well, and I'm going to stay in jail🤷🏽‍♀️, so I'd better find someone who doesn't do their best. "

This woman shared: “You definitely have to meet the man beyond his rap career. To build that trust. You also need to make sure that the person you choose to pass is going to be worth it in the end. "

Ad

Zonnique seems to know where she is going in life.



Post views:

0 0