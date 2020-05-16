Steve Carell, Ben Stiller, Jesse Tyler Ferguson pay tribute to the late Fred Willard

WENN

Several Hollywood stars have flooded the Internet with condolences and tributes to remember the 86-year-old comedy icon shortly after his death was announced.

Rob reiner, Steve Carelland Ben stiller are among old friends and colleagues to say hello Fred Willard online after the death of the comedy icon on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who is married to the veteran collaborator and director of the veteran comedian Christopher Guest, shared the news of his passing on Twitter on Saturday, as she led the tributes at the age of 86.

"How fortunate that we were all able to enjoy the gifts of Fred Willard," he wrote. "Now he's with his missed (late wife) Mary. Thanks for the deep belly, he laughs, Mr. Willard."

Its "This is lumbar punctureFilmmaker Reiner posted: "It is very sad to hear about Fred Willard. He was a brilliant satirist. It made you laugh from your guts. And the kindest souls, "while his castmates Michael McKean and Harry shearer He also mourned his death with fans.

"I have no words, a state that Fred Willard never found himself in. My friend for over 40 years, a great comic actor who had no competition because there was only one of them. We were all very lucky. Bye, Fred," he tweeted. McKean when Shearer added: "I just found out about the death of Fred Willard. Almost the funniest human to ever walk the planet. An incredible talent, in telekinetic contact with the source of comedy."

Meanwhile, Willard "Modern Familycastmate Eric Stonestreet He wrote: "It was a privilege that the great Fred Willard knew my name. Rest in peace, Fred. You were funny in your bones," and co-star. Jesse Tyler Ferguson He shared: "Rest in peace, sweet @Fred_Willard. You will always be a true original and I am so honored that our lives have crossed. No one will ever come close to replacing your genius."

Ben Stiller, who lost his father, actor Jerry stiller on May 11, 2020, he recalled his "The Ben Stiller Show"invited as" brilliant comic actor and improviser ", as"Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy"producer Judd Apatow He stated, "Fred Willard could not have been more fun. It was pure joy. And the sweetest person you have ever met."

And Steve Carell, co-creator and protagonist of the final project of Willard, the next Netflix comedy "Space force"He noted," Fred Willard was the funniest person I've ever worked with. He was a sweet and wonderful man. "

Other early tributes also came from people like Kathy Griffin, Paul Feig, Christina Applegateand Jimmy Kimmel.