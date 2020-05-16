Star Trek will go to Strange New Worlds in a new spin-off series

Star Trek fans who finished season 2 of Discovery and clamor to see more of Captain Christopher Pike directing the original spaceship Company they're getting their way, as CBS has announced a new series that puts Pike, Spock and Number One back on screen.

Star Trek: strange new worlds It will come to CBS 'All Access streaming service, the network said today. Ethan Peck will reprise his role as Spock, the Vulcan science officer originally portrayed by Leonard Nimoy from the 1960s. Anson Mount, who played Pike in Discoveryand Rebecca Romijn, who played the first Number One officer, will also reprise their roles.

Many Star Trek fans started clamoring for a new spin-off on the original NCC-1701 since Mount, Peck, and Romijn appeared on Discovery as well as several episodes of "Short Trek,quot;.

The official Star Trek Twitter account shared a video of the three actors, clearly filmed from their homes, describing fan comments that led to the green light.

"Speaking only to myself, I've never received more love from a fan base than from the Star Trek family," Mount said in the video.

"Without you, this would not be happening," added Peck. "It's a great honor,quot;.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman said in January that the series was under consideration. Kurtzman will serve as executive producer at Strange new worlds alongside Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet co-wrote the first episode of the series.

"When we said we heard the outpouring of love from fans for Pike, Number One, and Spock, we meant it," said Kurtzman. "These iconic characters have a deep story in the Star Trek canon, yet many of their stories have yet to be told."

"This is a dream come true, literally," Goldsman said. "I imagined myself on the bridge of Company since the early 1970s. I am honored to be a part of this ongoing journey together with Alex, Henry and the good people at CBS. "