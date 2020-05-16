Speaker Pelosi asks SF corporate owner Veritas to repay a $ 3.6 million PPP loan – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (Democrat of San Francisco) asks Veritas, one of the city's largest corporate owners, to repay her small business loan of $ 3.6 million.

Pelosi released a statement Saturday that said in part:

“The Paycheck Protection Program is designed to be a lifesaver to help vulnerable small businesses retain their workers and pay other expenses during the devastation of the coronavirus crisis. PPP loans should be targeted primarily at small businesses in greatest need, particularly struggling minorities, women, and veteran-owned businesses. %MINIFYHTMLcb923eb19d29ed19a61777d09195e26315% Larger companies like Veritas, one of San Francisco's largest corporate real estate management firms, which has billions in assets and access to liquidity through other sources, were not the intended beneficiaries of PPP loans. I join the San Franciscans in asking Veritas to pay back their PPP loan. ”

In a series of reports, KPIX has profiled dozens of tenants who are suing Veritas, accusing the company of harassing rent control tenants with constant renovations.

Other tenants say they have endured rent increases since Veritas has transferred its mortgage debt.

Veritas says it qualifies for the loans because it has fewer than 200 employees. The company recently told KPIX that it plans to use the PPP loan money to bring employees back without permission, from maintenance workers to building managers.

%MINIFYHTMLcb923eb19d29ed19a61777d09195e26316%

READ MORE: San Francisco's Largest Corporate Landlord Receives Federal Small Business Loan COVID-19