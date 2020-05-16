Somerville cancels major events, such as HONK and FluffFest, until late 2020

Even as Massachusetts prepares to ease restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, Somerville officials are making clear what will not be part of the city's reopening anytime soon.

Mayor Joe Curtatone announced Friday night that the city's suspension of organized public events will last until the end of the year, effectively eliminating popular annual street festivals like ArtBeat, What the Fluff ?, and HONK !.

The announcement came less than a week after Somerville's canceled Porchfest was virtually celebrated as "Couchfest."

"COVID-19 is not going to go away anytime soon, so we will take things step by step informed at a time," said Curtatone, who also extended the city's state of emergency for the foreseeable future, in a statement.

"We do not want to risk returning to a perceived normal state in the short term, only to unnecessarily endanger people's lives or jeopardize our economic recovery," the mayor continued. "As the most densely populated city in New England, we cannot afford to be casual in our response to this threat to public health."

Gov. Charlie Baker's administration plans to release a report Monday on its four-phase approach to gradually reopen Massachusetts' economy. Curtatone said his office will evaluate the state's plan and adopt reopening guidelines for Somerville's businesses and activities that are currently suspended.

"We need to move forward with a process that is tailored to our community," Curtatone said. “Security and a sustainable recovery will be the guiding stars of our local reopening efforts. We will evaluate each element of the governor's plan and determine what works best here and then implement a timeline that aligns with local and regional data on the spread of this disease. "

Somerville has already taken some steps toward reopening, such as allowing construction and street sweeping to resume. However, public health experts say the mass gathering like sporting events, concerts and festivals will be the last to return, due to the risk that they may spread the contagious disease.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Friday that fans will not be allowed in Fenway Park or TD Garden this summer, and that his city's public health emergency will not arise in the near future. It is unclear whether the Boston Marathon will continue as planned on its postponed date of September 14.

This year, ArtBeat had been scheduled for July 11, FluffFest had been scheduled for September 12, and HONK! It was scheduled for the weekend of October 9-11.

During a press conference on Friday night, Curtatone said the vibrant events regularly draw crowds of more than 20,000 people.

"It breaks my heart to cancel the city's events for the rest of the year, but it had to be done," he wrote on Twitter after the announcement, adding that the city "will find other ways to share our art and culture during these times." "