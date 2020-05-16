Some idiots will not wear coronavirus masks because they are not manly – BGR

A new study suggests that men feel more embarrassed and uncool when wearing face shields than women.

The men reported feeling "embarrassed,quot; when they had to wear a face mask in public, and reported that they are less likely to wear them unless absolutely mandatory.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Whether or not you support lowering restrictions on staying home in the United States as the coronavirus pandemic continues, there is one thing I think we should all agree on: masks are good and we should wear them. You can even make them yourself. Unfortunately, we're not all on the same page, and a new study suggests that men (come on, guys!) Tend to be much more willing to leave their masks at home than women.

%MINIFYHTML7fab5f3ee373701a584178bfef49df8215%

The document, which was based on responses to a survey of nearly 2,500 men and women, and based on the data, it is clear that a higher percentage of men do not understand the risks of COVID-19 and are also less willing to protect themselves. themselves and others.

The survey included questions about the perceived risks of contracting a coronavirus infection, participants' understanding of why facial coatings are important, and also the emotions they attribute to the practice of wearing a mask.

Participants were asked if they agreed with statements like "wearing a face mask is not great,quot; and "wearing a face mask is embarrassing." You can probably see where this is going, right? Men were much more likely to view masks as unpleasant and embarrassing than women, and they also largely agreed that "the stigma associated with wearing a face mask prevents me from wearing one as often as it should. "

Another interesting fact from the study suggests that men do not believe they are at increased risk of serious health consequences if they end up receiving COVID-19. The data scientists have collected from around the world says the exact opposite, and the authors of the article point out that men who ignore their higher risk profile while refusing to wear facial covers is "ironic."

%MINIFYHTML7fab5f3ee373701a584178bfef49df8216%

"We also found that more men than women tend to report negative emotions when they cover their faces," the researchers write. Furthermore, negative emotions when wearing a face covering mediate gender differences in intentions to wear a face covering. Interestingly, however, the gender differences in the negative emotions felt when wearing a face mask do not seem to depend on whether a face mask is mandatory. ”

Simply put, men are more likely to wear a mask if it is absolutely mandatory, but they still feel ashamed and embarrassed about it. These feelings extend to times when wearing a face mask is not mandatory and causes a higher percentage of men to ignore the health and safety implications.

Image source: Radowitz / Shutterstock