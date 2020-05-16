Sofia Coppola turns the Internet blackout into film lessons for her children during the confinement

WENN

The filmmaker reveals that she became a film teacher and gave her children some art film lessons when the Internet was cut during the quarantine.

Filmmaker Sofia Coppola He turned his home into a movie museum when the coronavirus blockade began because the family's internet was down for days.

The "Lost in translation"The director had to dig up her old DVDs so that her children had something to do with it and she decided to give them some art film lessons.

"Our internet was not working and we just had to see what DVD we had," Sofia tells 92YTalks. "It was really fun because my kids just had to look at what we had and they couldn't argue about watching High School Musical 3!"

"We saw (director) Preston Sturges and Lady eva I'm surprised you liked it so much. Really random we saw Working girl that I really love. So I thought we would use this time for some film education, so we saw the first of The Apu trilogy which was challenging for them and really slow but very satisfying. "

"Then they complained about seeing the second, so we postponed it. That was a lot of work but it was very moving in the end because it's about the family and having enough, which was what we were going through with the running of the bulls."