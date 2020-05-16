Snoop Dogg Timidly Responds To Accusations He Is A Snitch Of Tekashi 6ix9ine

In case you missed it, Tekashi 6ix9ine went to his social media account recently to accuse Snoop Dogg of being a snitch like him. 6ix9ine targeted the rapper earlier this weekend after his release from a nearby federal penitentiary earlier this year.

Tekashi 6ix9ine ushered in a new era of hip-hop in that he is one of the first rappers to continue in his career despite the fact that he mocked some of his former gangster partners.

6ix9ine cut a reduced sentencing deal with federal prosecutors in exchange for damning information about his former associates from Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Since then, Tekashi 6ix9ine, or Daniel Hernández, has come under fire from other notable rappers in the industry, including Meek Mill and the aforementioned rapper, Snoop Dogg. Putting the background context aside, Snoop Dogg recently responded to one of Tekashi's claims, albeit with subtlety.

Earlier this week, Hernandez went to his social media account to say that there are plenty of rappers who are not as clean as some believe, and Snoop Dogg is just one of them. In fact, 6ix9ine claims that Suge Knight has been making this claim for years, but no one has been listening.

According to 6ix9ine, people choose to ignore those who we don't want to label as "rats,quot;. On his page, Snoop Dogg republished a clip of the rapper, Omar Ray, in which he made a series of strange claims about what he was going to do.

6ix9ine wrote in response that doing the posting wasn't going to "distract everyone who tries to play it." Explain yourself. "In another post, 6ix9ine went on to say that there are court documents that prove some of her claims, including some involving Suge Knight about the behavior of other artists.

As you know, 6ix9ine has been at the top of the headlines since he got out of prison. His return home has not been hailed by many other artists in the industry, including Meek Mill and Snoop Dogg, who have continued to speak ill of him since he left.



