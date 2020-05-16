Snoop Dogg Releases Official Social Media Post Addressing Tekashi 6ix9ine's 'Rat' Claims

To update it, know that Tekashi 6ix9ine has been making waves in the entertainment news headlines for the past few weeks after his release to home confinement.

The judge allowed the rapper to serve the rest of his sentence at home due to coronavirus concerns along with his alleged asthma problems. After 6ix9ine's return home, the rapper has been calling other rappers in the industry who have repeatedly criticized 6ix9ine for betraying his Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates.

Snoop Dogg was one of them. This week, Daniel Hernández, also known as Tekahsi 6ix9ine, suggested that Snoop Dogg was one of the rappers that people commonly consider true to his roots. However, Hernández claims that this is not the case.

According to Hernández, Snoop Dogg actually acted as a federal informant in the Suge Knight criminal case. Snoop returned fire to the rapper by linking him to a clip of Omar Rey as Pimpin & # 39; Silky. Tekashi went on to say that the clip was not going to distract anyone from wanting to know the truth.

Snoop Dogg told him to leave him alone on Instagram, and 6ix9ine said the meme he posted was only fun for the "old,quot; over 50s. Hernández went on to say that Snoop never bothered to deny the paperwork.

Snoop Dogg claimed that everyone in the industry knows that it had nothing to do with Suge Knight's imprisonment. According to Snoop, he and Suge Knight actually had the same lawyers, so it wasn't feasible anyway.

Snoop Dogg joked that fans should be on the lookout for Tekashi 6ix9ine's "tattletal movie,quot; and then link it to the infamous troll's Instagram account.

As previously noted, Snoop Dogg is not the only person Tekashi has grown strong with. When Meek Mill blew up Hernandez on his account after the birth of his son, Hernandez joked that Meek's priorities were obviously not where they should be.

The rapper said it was crazy to imagine a man with a newborn boy worrying about a "Mexican with rainbow-colored hair."



