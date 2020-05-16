Snoop Dogg and Tekashi 6ix9ine Duke It Out on social media – 6ix9ine says Snoop is also a "snitch,quot;

Now that Tekashi 6ix9ine has become a target for others in the hip-hop community after his release from prison, 6ix9ine, or 23-year-old Daniel Hernández, says he's going to reveal the truth about the rap industry.

As previously reported, Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison after partially serving his sentence before he was finally allowed to serve the rest at his home due to the coronavirus.

After it came out, 6ix9ine was relatively quiet for several weeks, however, it soon started posting content on social media, some of which was quite inflammatory. For example, 6ix9ine taunted Meek Mill, who recently had a baby.

6ix9ine joked that Meek's priorities were obviously out of line. Soon after, 6ix9ine uploaded a new song and music video to her YouTube account, "GOOBA," which generated over 40 million views in less than 24 hours.

Regardless of its success, 6ix9ine has managed to drive many people in the industry crazy, including Snoop Dogg, who finds his snitching forms to be totally inappropriate. Snoop Dogg has repeatedly called Tekashi 6ix9ine for making fun of his former associates.

On May 15, 6ix9ine defended itself, claiming that Snoop has also shared information with the federal government. In his Instagram story, Tekashi 6ix9ine asked his fans whether or not he should reveal which rappers are guilty of the same transgressions of which he has been accused.

According to Tekashi 6ix9ine, at the time he started working with the federal government, he was told who had previously worked with the authorities. He then went to ‘@’ Snoop Dogg and said Suge Knight also made this claim from behind the prison walls.

To paraphrase Mr. Hernández, there are documents online that include comments from Suge Knight that prove what he has been trying to say. According to 6ix9ine, there are people we refuse to call rats because we don't want to know the truth.

In case you missed it, 6ix9ine has been in the headlines lately, including for her little mom, Sara Molina, who appears in a music video for one of her rivals, Rich The Kid.



