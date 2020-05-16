Singer John Rich says forcing people to wear masks is "going too far" despite pandemic

WENN

The former star of & # 39; Celebrity Apprentice & # 39; He refuses to force his Nashville restaurant customers to wear masks, insisting that people are aware of the gravity of the coronavirus situation.

Country Star John Rich He refuses to force customers at his Nashville, Tennessee restaurant to wear masks inside the store because he doesn't want to "go too far."

The singer recently reopened his Redneck Riviera bar and restaurant after local coronavirus blocking restrictions were eased, and while facial liners are mandatory for his staff members to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, he's not introducing the new rule for customers, preferring instead to trust each person to do the right thing for themselves.

When asked if he was concerned that asymptomatic people would frequent his place and spread the virus without knowing it, he told the US breakfast program. USA "Today"I think personal responsibility is a big thing right now."

"I think certain governments in our country go too far with the people. I think we have to treat ourselves as adults (sic)."

Rich, who is an outspoken advocate for the Republican Party, insists that customers are aware of the gravity of the coronavirus situation, so they are already taking their own precautions when dining out.

"We are all very aware that this virus is deadly. This virus is unpleasant and … you don't want to transmit it," he said.

"And many of our clients actually wear masks when they come in. We also have masks on hand if they don't have one (and) we offer them one."

And the musician and businessman believes that his relaxed approach to wearing masks is paying off. "A great thing that I have noticed, and I contact my management every day at Redneck Riviera and say: 'Has anyone broken the rules or tried to get too close or argue with you about any of the rules? & # 39; and the answer has been: "Absolutely not." And I think that is a testament to people's personal responsibility at this time, "he added.