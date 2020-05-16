Similar paths have led the Foote brothers to follow in the footsteps of the NHL – Up News Info

Brothers Cal and Nolan Foote are proud American Canadians who have left their mark in the same circles.

The sons of legendary avalanche defender Adam Foote were born and raised primarily in Colorado, but chose to play international hockey for Canada, where their parents were born. Former Colorado Thunderbirds triple stars played junior-major for the Kelowna Rockets in Canada's Western Hockey League before they both became first-round picks for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Within six months of their recruitment, they both won gold medals for Canada at the World Youth Championships: Cal in 2018 and Nolan in January.

The only obvious difference between the two 6-foot-4-inch standouts is weight, shot selection and position. Cal is a 220-pound right defender and Nolan a 200-pound left striker.

The dual citizens chose to play internationally for Canada for multiple reasons, starting with the fact that Cal had no choice. And when it came time to choose from Nolan, he followed his older brother and father; Toronto-born Adam played in two World Cups and three Olympics for Canada.

"It was easy for me," said Cal, 21, who spent countless hours with his brother at his Englewood family home during the coronavirus pandemic. “The only invitation I received was World Juniors for Canada. I received an invitation, so I took it. I never had a shot at American hockey. But I feel like we've always grown more Canadians, even though we were born here. Growing up looking and cheering on Canada was an easy decision for me. "

It was easier for Nolan, 19, who played two seasons with his brother in Kelowna.

"I wanted to use the maple leaf," he said. "Obviously, our dad used it and we grew up watching Canada play all the time. Every Christmas we wore it, we were always cheering for Canada with the shirt and everything. ”

Cal was selected by Tampa Bay at No. 14 overall in 2017 and Nolan was 27 at Lightning a year ago, when the dream of playing together in the NHL came true. But that has since faded: Nolan was traded to the New Jersey Devils on February 16 as he was completing his final season with Kelowna.

"It was definitely quite shocking," said Nolan. "But basically they told me they are making a move to improve the team." And I understand that because it is time to win in the next two years. But for me personally, going to New Jersey for my development is a young team, a rebuilding team, it's good for me. "

"As Nolan said, it was a shock," Cal said of the trade he sent 28-year-old Devils forward Blake Coleman to Tampa. "I didn't see it coming. But it's hockey. It's a business. No hard feelings. While it may be a bummer to not be able to play with Nolan right away, you never know, we might have a chance to play later. But right now, to me, I'm focusing on Tampa. He's focused on Jersey. But I'm excited that he has a good chance there. "

Cal is preparing for his third full professional season. He has played exclusively with Tampa affiliate AHL, the Syracuse Crunch, but Lightning has three outstanding unrestricted free agent defenders outstanding at Kevin Shattenkirk, Zach Bogosian and Luke Schenn. Cal is set to make his NHL debut next season.

Nolan, who signed his NHL entry-level contract with Tampa last summer, will begin his professional career next season with New Jersey or his AHL affiliate, the Binghamton Generals. Nolan said he is still recovering from a back injury he suffered during the World Juniors.