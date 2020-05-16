Siblings' rants have natural consequences – Up News Info

Dear Amy: About a month ago, at the start of pandemic restrictions in our area, I was on the phone with my brother and he expressed concern about my husband's work, which he believed could expose our mother to the COVID virus.

She lives nearby, and we visit quite frequently. Although my husband is an essential worker, he has little or no contact with others while working. He always takes a shower and puts his clothes in the laundry every time he gets home, before saying hello to me or the kids.

Believing that these efforts were not enough, my brother proceeded to yell at me at the top of his lungs, cursing me for everything from not caring about our mother's health to not listening to him.

My husband and children were in the next room, so I said I would talk to him later when he calmed down, and then I hung up.

Over the next three days, she sent aggressive and threatening text messages and emails; I finally blocked his number.

My mother's opinion is that "this is how you communicate." She wants me to let him go.

I agree to letting him go, but that doesn't mean I want to keep communicating with him. This is not the first time he has done this.

When it comes to future family events, how should I handle interactions with him?

– I had enough

Dear had enough: Hopefully, you will have, we all will have, family events in the future.

The natural consequences law states that the natural reaction to being reprimanded is to avoid the person who is reprimanding you. If your brother has reasonable concerns to share, you should find a reasonable way to express them.

People are panicking right now. Your brother certainly feels helpless. However, this does not exempt you from the need to behave with respect, and now, he has lost access to you.

Do not involve your mother in this conflict. He is her son, and she will defend her behavior to try to resolve this conflict between her two children.

In the future, he must approach each contact with his brother as an opportunity for a new beginning. If you can't move forward and decide to try to come back to this issue with yourself at all times, you know that you just aren't ready or can't start again.

Dear Amy: I am a small business owner and have around 10 employees.

During COVID shutdown, I continue to pay all of my employees their full salary. Some are at home, while others can work isolated, safe shifts, strictly following state guidelines for this industry.

An employee is waving to be fired. This person is eager to receive unemployment benefits, believing, I suppose, that they would hire them again when the benefits run out.

I can keep my business afloat for about six months before I have serious problems.

I am not judging anyone for taking money from the government, but I am outraged by this person who is employed for pay but basically wants things both ways.

Now I heard a rumor that the employee went ahead and applied for unemployment, even though he was still employed and paid by me.

Now we are in a stagnant situation, and I refuse to fire the employee, and the employee refuses to work and refuses to quit (because then they would not be eligible for unemployment benefits).

What is your view on this?

– employer

Dear employer: It seems to me that if the employee is cashing paychecks AND unemployment checks, this would be grounds for termination "for cause," which would then disqualify them from receiving unemployment.

This is from an article in the National Law Review: "That employer must consider whether the employee's refusal (to work) is reasonable in light of the measures taken to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 in the workplace, if the employee he has disability coverage that needs to be accommodated, and whether the employee has the right to leave under multiple layers of leave laws. This is a complicated analysis, and employers are encouraged to engage a job counselor to help them from the start. "

Dear Amy: You asked me how people spent time productively during our national confinement: I started genealogy. Talk about a fascinating way to spend these long days!

– satisfied

Dear Satisfied: Each leaf on each branch of each family tree contains a story. This is a very good "legacy project,quot;. Good for you.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)