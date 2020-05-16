Siblings' rants have natural consequences – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
Dear Amy: About a month ago, at the start of pandemic restrictions in our area, I was on the phone with my brother and he expressed concern about my husband's work, which he believed could expose our mother to the COVID virus.

She lives nearby, and we visit quite frequently. Although my husband is an essential worker, he has little or no contact with others while working. He always takes a shower and puts his clothes in the laundry every time he gets home, before saying hello to me or the kids.

Believing that these efforts were not enough, my brother proceeded to yell at me at the top of his lungs, cursing me for everything from not caring about our mother's health to not listening to him.

My husband and children were in the next room, so I said I would talk to him later when he calmed down, and then I hung up.

Over the next three days, she sent aggressive and threatening text messages and emails; I finally blocked his number.

My mother's opinion is that "this is how you communicate." She wants me to let him go.

I agree to letting him go, but that doesn't mean I want to keep communicating with him. This is not the first time he has done this.

When it comes to future family events, how should I handle interactions with him?

– I had enough

Dear had enough: Hopefully, you will have, we all will have, family events in the future.

The natural consequences law states that the natural reaction to being reprimanded is to avoid the person who is reprimanding you. If your brother has reasonable concerns to share, you should find a reasonable way to express them.

