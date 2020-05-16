Home Local News shower at home, don't spit, Dinger stay away – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
NEW YORK – Major League Baseball will look a bit like high school ball this year under protocols for dealing with the new coronavirus, with rains in discouraged baseball stadiums and players possibly arriving in uniform, as they did when they were teenagers.

Team personnel will be prohibited from eating in restaurants on road trips.

Even the Phillie Phantic and Mr. Met will be missing, banned from the field along with all the other pets on the team.

Traditional lineup card swapping would be eliminated, along with crashing all five, hitting fists, and beating boys and girls, according to a 67-page draft of the 2020 Operations Manual proposed by Major League Baseball. A copy was sent to teams on Friday and obtained by The Associated Press. The guidelines, first reported by The Athletic, are subject to negotiation with the players' association.

Teams will be allowed to have 50 players each under the plan, and the active number for each game will still be negotiated.

Spitting along with pitchers of water and the use of saunas, steam baths, swimming pools and cryotherapy chambers are prohibited. Hitting in indoor cages is discouraged, batting gloves are encouraged.

Batting practice pitchers must wear disinfected skins and phones after each use. Players cannot touch their faces to signal, and they are not allowed to lick their fingers. Teams are encouraged to hold outdoor meetings, players separate.

The protocols include details about the tests for team personnel, which are divided into three levels. All others cannot enter clubhouses, canoes, and the field.

Seats in empty spots near the bench must be used to maintain distance, according to the diagrams in the manual, and the starting pitcher the following day cannot sit on the bench. Everyone must keep their distance during "The Star-Spangled Banner,quot; and "God Bless America,quot;

Players are encouraged to retreat several steps from the base runner between throws. First and third base coaches must not approach base runners or umpires, and players must not socialize with their opponents.

Managers and coaches must wear masks while in shelters. All traveling party, including players, must wear personal protective equipment while traveling on buses and flights. Restaurants are off-limits on the road, including hotels, as are the hotel's fitness centers.

