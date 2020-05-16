Should Stafford And Lions imitate Baker Mayfield workouts? – Up News Info Detroit

CLEVELAND (AP) – Baker Mayfield is not waiting for the NFL to reopen the facility.

The Cleveland quarterback invited several of his Browns teammates, including tight end David Njoku and wide receiver Rashard Higgins, to train with him in Texas during the closing of COVID-19.

Like the rest of the league, the Browns have been unable to carry out any of their organized programs out of season due to the virus outbreak.

The league recently extended virtual training until May 29.

Mayfield is looking to bounce back after struggling last season, when the Browns gave in to high expectations and went 6-10. Mayfield, who broke the league's rookie touchdown record in 2018, threw 22 TD passes last season, but also 21 interceptions.

Njoku and Higgins had good chemistry with Mayfield during their rookie season.

Browns freshman coach Kevin Stefanski has been conducting virtual meetings with his new players, who have to learn their playbooks as well as the offensive and defensive systems from afar.

It went as well as Stefanski could have hoped.

"Players, youth are a tough group and I think they learn in these unique circumstances," said Stefanski. "I think they are better equipped to do this than perhaps any other generation. They are so in tune with the technology aspect of all this. Our coaches are really attacking this and I think there is a lot of learning right now. The response I received from the boys it's very positive. "

