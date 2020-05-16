Sheriff: Snowmobile Bridge Over the Snake River, Known To Many As "The Million Dollar Bridge,quot;, Burned Down – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Pine County Sheriff's Office says a snowmobile bridge over the Snake River known as "The Million Dollar Bridge,quot; burned Saturday.

According to the police, it appears that someone "intentionally had a fire on the bridge, which made a hole in it."

%MINIFYHTML3debb2a2cdea4d81481303f363ba34f717%

The Department of Natural Resources had deemed the bridge to be unsafe to cross in the past, resulting in its closure.

Then, around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, the DNR's Division of Forestry responded to the report of a fire in a structure along St. Croix Road, east of Pine City.

At the scene they discovered that the bridge had been damaged.

The Pine County Sheriff's Office and the Pine City Fire Department are also under investigation.

%MINIFYHTML3debb2a2cdea4d81481303f363ba34f718%

Anyone with information related to the fire should call the police.