Sheriff: 1 person died after car accident in Chisago County, another driver was flown to hospital – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota State Patrol says one person died and another had to be flown to the hospital after a car accident in Chisago County on Friday night.

A Cadillac was traveling south on Interstate-35 at a "high speed,quot; when it collided with the rear of a Ford truck near mile 134, according to an incident report.

Police say the Ford rolled into the ditch and the driver of the vehicle was ejected from the car.

At the same time, the Cadillac veered off the road, but remained upright.

The Cadillac driver was flown to North Memorial Health Hospital. The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.