Sharon Osbourne gets a backlash for suggesting that "big women,quot; are never truly "happy,quot; as they compliment Adele on her weight loss!

Sharon Osbourne congratulated Adele on her massive weight loss on The View, but now, people are pissed off about it on social media! The reason is that she suggested that "big women,quot; are never really happy!

As you can imagine, such comment offended the positive fat community.

Users were quick to call her because of "unnecessary,quot; comments Sharon made on the show.

It all started when he said, "It was your time to lose weight, that's all, on your journey, in your life."

This followed the singer's post from her birthday party where she looked slimmer than ever after losing no less than 150 pounds!

But Sharon suggested that the transformation was much more about her mental health than her outward appearance.

She argued that ‘When these women say they are happy in their bodies, I don't believe them. My body was very, very big. But I was not happy. Of course on the surface, but only at night in bed alone, he was really unhappy. (Adele) must have felt, you know, I'm going to try to lose weight for whatever reason: health, I'm sure. She did it for no one but herself. And so, everyone should be happy for her.

@ Sharon Osbourne, why is it so hard for you to believe that you can be fat and happy? Adele should not be demoted to a simple body, it is not a before and after for everyone to choose a part pic.twitter.com/tWJr3zwPMV – lizzie (@lizerally) May 14, 2020

@MrsSOsbourne that's literally because women like you make statements like this and make them feel like they shouldn't be. Just because YOU weren't happy in your bigger body doesn't mean other women can't be.

Well, unfortunately not everyone was, and many were also even less happy with Sharon's statement.

A fan tweeted in response ‘That's only because women like you make statements like this and make them feel like they shouldn't be (happy). Just because YOU weren't happy in your bigger body doesn't mean other women can't be. "

Another person similarly argued that: ‘Adele lost weight for OWN reasons. Don't try to apply your underrated logic to all women who have the weight they need to lose. Sit down, Sharon. This comment was unnecessary. "



