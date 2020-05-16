Shah Rukh Khan mourns the loss of his close ally

Superstar actor Shah Rukh Khan recently took to social media and shared his grief over the disappearance of an old & # 39; ally & # 39; named Abhijeet, from his producer, Red Chillies Entertainment. Abhijeet was extremely close to King Khan, which was clearly evident in the message he wrote after leaning over Abhijeet's disappearance.



Sharing the news of Abhijeet's passing, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted: “We all started the journey of making movies with Dreamz Unlimited. Abhijeet was my strongest and strongest ally. V did something good, something bad, but he always believed that v would happen because strong team members like him were there to take care of the rest of us. I will miss you, my friend.

(embed)

For the unskilled, before Red Chillies Entertainment emerged, Shah Rukh Khan, along with his friends, actress Juhi Chawla and director-producer Aziz Mirza, founded Dreamz Unlimited in 1999. The trio financed films like Asoka and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. Unfortunately, both films failed to impress the audience. In 2003, the company was transformed into Red Chillies Entertainment, and Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan was also incorporated. His first adventure was the action drama Main Hoon Na, which turned out to be a resounding success.