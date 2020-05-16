Semi Ojeleye says the Celtics provided him with training gear

If it wasn't for his employer, Semi Ojeyele couldn't resolve the situation he currently has during the suspension of NBA play.

The Celtics forward told Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype that he had no training team at home before the NBA season ended. Fortunately for him, the Celtics were able to send him some training gear.

"The Celtics sent me a stationary bike, a pair of kettlebells, some bands, a BOSU ball, an AIREX balance pad, and other equipment like that," said Ojeleye. "I got everything from the Celtics; before this, I had nothing but a mini band. "

In addition to using the equipment the Celtics gave him, Ojeleye has also used the outdoors to keep fit. He said he has been running around Brighton to keep fit.

"I've been doing a little bit of work with body weight, and then I've gone running," Ojeleye said. "I'm kind of blessed that I live outside of Boston in Brighton so I have a little room to run. I'm just trying to mix it up and fall in love with the routine for now."

Ojeleye hasn't been working alone either. He said the Celtics have group practice sometimes.

"We go into FaceTime about three times a week and exercise as a group," Ojeleye told Kennedy. "That has been good, just to keep the boys mentally engaged. When you work alone, it can be a routine. But when you have people with you, it helps time go faster."

Team practice hasn't been the only way the team has practically come together. They have also had Zoom meetings that include special guests.

"About once a week we will have a Zoom chat of the entire organization," said Ojeyele. "We've had some people come over to talk to us. Sometimes it's someone who provides updates on the virus and this whole situation; other times it's people like Mark Wahlberg, LL Cool J and Myron Rolle and they just talk about what they do, and we can learn from them. "

Ojeleye said that what she misses the most is not the games themselves, but the practices used to prepare for the games.

"The other day, I was watching videos of someone exercising," said Ojeleye. "I'm not even watching a video game! I'm just watching guys come into the gym and do drill exercises and work on their craft. I think I miss him the most right now; that's what made me fall in love with the game."