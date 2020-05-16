Scooter Braun hints that Taylor Swift's drama is what kept him from running to the office

Scooter Braun wants to be the change he wants to see in the world. However, the generally behind-the-scenes music executive had an idea of ​​what it was like to go through a public scandal.

You've probably heard the Scooter name pop up when it comes to stars like Arina Grande, Demi Lovato, and Justin Bieber, but you may not have known exactly who he was and what he does until Taylor Swift turned to social media. He encourages his fans to inform Scooter and his business partner Scott Borchetta that buying almost his entire catalog was wrong.

She then accused the men of trying to block her documentary (which was eventually released) and prevented her from playing her own music.

If you know anything about pop fan bases, the Swifties are one of the most unforgiving groups.

Previously, Braun talked about receiving phone calls, death threats, and more after Taylor posted on the subject. As expected, this experience gave him an idea of ​​what it was like to be in the spotlight rather than in the shadows.

Needless to say, he didn't like it. This has discouraged him from running for public office.

Scooter spoke to British GQ where he explained: ‘Public office is something I have thought about in the past, but only because I am very frustrated by the lack of leadership. The reason I have shied away is because I have young children and I have to be careful. I was recently publicly attacked by someone I don't know, someone who refused to talk to me. And I wish that person nothing but the best and I hope that one day there will be a dialogue, because I believe that everything could have been avoided with the appropriate dialogue. "

He went on to say: ‘But what it did teach me was that if my children were teenagers, if they were a little older, this could have been very difficult for them. And I don't know if I feel comfortable being in public office knowing how much ridicule and exposure you have and I don't know if I want to put my children through that. "

Ad

For now, Scooter will try to do the best it can in the private sector.



Post views:

0 0