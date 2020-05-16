Saudi Arabia's big dreams and easy life hit a wall

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Saudi Arabia knows about breakneck change.
"One day there was nothing, the next day there was everything," said a business student, Noura Khalid, 23, in Riyadh in December, describing how it felt to see her once solidary country welcoming international stars rap and wrestling champions, women-run cars, movie theaters, mixed gender cafes and other unimaginable innovations in recent years. "There is no rest! It is happening very fast."
Now the kingdom faces even more whiplash.
The coronavirus not only redefines the daily lives of the Saudis, but Falling oil prices are robbing the kingdom of the enormous wealth it subscribed to the new Saudi Arabia. The twin coups threaten to plunge Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's broad economic and social agenda, and have already reduced the vast welfare state that has given most Saudis a comfortably subsidized life.
Prince Mohammed, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, has turned to his country for the recognition that the kingdom could not continue to live on oil forever. Along with social reforms, forceful movements have emerged to Diversify the Saudi economy by building tourism, entertainment and even a new futuristic city called Neom, under a grand scheme that he called "Vision 2030."
But with tourism canceled, concerts out of the question and Oil prices collapsed, a country that shook with nervous excitement a few months ago faces a very different future than Prince Mohammed had promised.
"I think Vision 2030 is more or less finished," said Michael Stephens, a Middle East analyst at the Royal United Services Institute in London. "I think it is finished."
Saudi Arabia, he said, was facing "the most difficult time that has passed, certainly the most difficult period of Mohammed bin Salman's tenure."
The crown prince has given no indication to rule out any specific plans, and his finance minister, Mohammed al-Jadaan, He told Bloomberg News that projects like Neom would simply be delayed.
Still, Saudis accustomed to generous fuel and electricity subsidies, comfortable government jobs, and free education and healthcare can live far less comfortably than previous generations, rewriting the relationship between the Saudis and their rulers.
The government announced Monday that it would triple the country's value added tax on goods and services from 5 to 15 percent, eliminate a monthly allowance of approximately $ 266 for state workers and review other financial benefits paid to employees and contractors.
"We are facing a crisis that the world has never seen in modern history," al-Jadaan said. he said in a statement. The changes in taxes and benefits, he said, "however tough they are, are necessary and beneficial to maintain comprehensive financial and economic stability."
While austerity measures may not make a noticeable dent in the lives of the wealthy, they are likely to hit hard in the rest of the country.
"We are really concerned," said Abdulrahman, a 52-year-old auto parts and construction materials dealer in Riyadh who, like many Saudis, asked to be identified by his first name only to speak openly about government policy. “The end suffering is for the end users. The middle and lower classes will suffer a lot for this. "
Social changes, like women's expanded freedoms, seem to be here to stay, attitudes they already have began to change. But the economic transformation would have taken decades, even at best, according to most analysts.
The kingdom counted on oil to finance the transition, its profits to pay for foreign singers and sporting events, educate Saudi youths abroad, foster Saudi filmmakers, develop desert tourism sites, and more.
But the price of crude oil plummeted more than half in March after the pandemic froze demand and Prince Mohammed A price war began with Russia. It is now well below what the government needs to balance its budget.
Saudi Aramco, the state oil company, said Tuesday that its first-quarter earnings had It fell 25 percent compared to last year.
"Many things that were free may not be more," said Kristin Smith Diwan, an analyst at the Institute for Gulf Arab States in Washington. "It is a test of the new nationalism. It will be more," you are part of this nation, you have to contribute to the nation. "
The government dealt with its own during the pandemic in a way that Americans can only dream of: it has paid to bring Saudis from around the world back home, quarantined them at hotels at government expense, and subsidized until 60 percent of the wages of private sector workers.
The Saudis hardly face layoffs; The kingdom has also offered interest-free loans, discounts on electricity and other stimulus aids.
But with current oil prices and government spending levels, Saudi Arabia would run out of money in three to five years, forcing it to borrow further, said Karen Young, a fellow at the Gulf States Institute of Arab States.
The Saudis already live less easily than before. After oil prices fell in 2014, the government cut some subsidies and in 2018 introduced the value-added tax, preparing the Saudis for the day when they would depend on private sector income, not on oil bounty.
By tripling the tax, Saudi Arabia is accelerating the change of a welfare state, argued Ali Shihabi, a Saudi commentator. The kingdom's large public payroll, which provides stable and well-paying jobs for most Saudis in the workforce, will cushion the impact of the tax, and the coronavirus would have prevented people from spending a lot this year anyway, he said.
Other analysts found the move counterproductive. Rather than helping businesses and consumers stimulate the economy, Stephens said, the government was placing the burden of austerity on those least equipped to resist it.
On social media, some Saudis responded with resignation or patriotism. Others questioned why the Saudi sovereign wealth fund was financing $ 370 million acquisition of Newcastle United, a football team in the English Premier League, while the government cut spending at home.
If flashy investments and spending on star-studded concerts continue, analysts say, the kingdom could risk complaining in public, but probably no more than that.
Saudi Arabia has not hesitated to spend much on profits when necessary to shore up domestic support and use force to quell dissent.
And many Saudis remain grateful for the generous benefits they have received. The regional turmoil of the past decade "taught the Saudis that they have a good deal, warts and all that," said Saudi analyst Shihabi.
Khalid, a 50-year-old government employee, said he understood the need for cuts, although he would be forced to cut spending.
"Since we are Saudi, the government gave us a lot for years, and it was there for other countries when they needed help," he said. "We accept the decision to help the government."
Abdu Mansour contributed reporting from Taif, Saudi Arabia.
