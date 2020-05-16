Sarah Hyland makes fun of marrying in town hall with Wells Adams

Could we hear wedding bells soon?

Sarah Hyland she wants to spend an eternity with her fiancé Wells Adams… and that could come sooner than fans think.

For his birthday on Saturday, when he celebrated his 36th birthday, the Modern Family Star shared a sweet tribute to her man. In that same post, he also joked that he already wanted to get married, and said they could close the deal at City Hall.

"Happy birthday to my future husband," read Sarah's special tribute on Instagram, along with photos of the two looking at the moon in love. "2020 has not been what we thought it would be, but my love for you is at least one thing that will never change."

She added: "Thank you for your laughter, your jokes, your sun. I am so grateful to have spent another year around the sun with you. You are a dream come true and my true north;)".