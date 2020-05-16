Sarah Hyland makes fun of marrying in town hall with Wells Adams

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Could we hear wedding bells soon?
Sarah Hyland she wants to spend an eternity with her fiancé Wells Adams… and that could come sooner than fans think.
For his birthday on Saturday, when he celebrated his 36th birthday, the Modern Family Star shared a sweet tribute to her man. In that same post, he also joked that he already wanted to get married, and said they could close the deal at City Hall.
"Happy birthday to my future husband," read Sarah's special tribute on Instagram, along with photos of the two looking at the moon in love. "2020 has not been what we thought it would be, but my love for you is at least one thing that will never change."
She added: "Thank you for your laughter, your jokes, your sun. I am so grateful to have spent another year around the sun with you. You are a dream come true and my true north;)".
"Who knows," he continued. "Maybe we will get married at city hall and use this image as our advertisement … I love you more than words can say. To Pluto and Back Baby. Happy birthday."
Fans of the couple may recall that they got engaged almost a year ago.
In July 2019, the dynamic duo revealed special and exciting news with the first one. Bachelorette party The contestant knelt down during his beach vacation.
"That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, things from the @wellsadams world series,quot;, Modern Family Star wrote the ad on Instagram.
Adams replied: "It takes two! Well 5, including the doggos! I love you more, bab … promised!"
Just two months ago, the reality show personality told E! News that he and Sarah had begun the wedding planning process.
However, he revealed this before the Coronavirus pandemic hit hard, and it's unclear if the couple has left things on hold for the time being.
At the time, Wells said of the wedding planning process: "Now I think we are going to start solving all of that."
Adding, "(Sarah) was working a lot and I was working a lot where we couldn't focus on that, but now that she has some free time, we can put some things together."
It looks like they could, if the actress's latest post is an indication!
