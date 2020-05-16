Santa Monica Police Search for Critical Missing Woman, 82, with Dementia – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Santa Monica Police were asking for the public's help to locate Marina Godwin, an 82-year-old woman with dementia.

Godwin was last seen in the 1100 block of Pico Boulevard around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Godwin was last seen wearing a yellow / white blouse, black jacket, black pants, blue tennis shoes, black baseball cap, sunglasses, and a blue bag.

Anyone with information about Godwin's whereabouts was asked to call the Santa Monica Police Department. Tavera at (310) 458-2256; Sergeant Green at (310) 458-8414; or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at (310) 458-2249.