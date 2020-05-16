S,amp;P: Pratik Modi from S,amp;P Global has 9 promotions in 10 years – Latest news

Being a topper was a childhood necessity, but reaching the top has become a habit for 35-year-old Pratik Modi, who today leads a team of more than 1,100 technologists in Ahmedabad, Gurugram, and Hyderabad to obtain financial and business information. of S,amp;P Global analysis.

“I come from a middle-class family, so during childhood I had to try to reach the top three to qualify for scholarships. When you are in that kind of environment, you learn to be competitive. I learned quite early in life how to manage with limited resources and still drive excellence, ”says Modi. It has really been worth it. He earned nine promotions in 10 years, and now heads technology at S,amp;P Global India.

Becoming a technician was not what Pratik had dreamed of during his school days in Gujarat. He wanted to be a doctor, like his older brother.

But fate had something else in store. “Just 15 days before my 12th meeting exams, Dad had a heart attack. I couldn't focus on the studies and I got only 88%, "he recalls.

Unable to pay a seat in a self-funded medical school, he entered BE computers in 2002 at the Vishwakarma Government College of Engineering in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. In 2006, despite heading the university, he joined a startup instead of an MNC, like most of his friends. Two years later, the startup was acquired by US-based Comcast. And Pratik moved to Bangalore with SAP Labs.

“At SAP Labs, I did a great job of transformation, but I wanted to join a company where I could contribute more. My roots were in Ahmedabad, so I came back and joined SNL Financial in 2010, ”he says.

In 2015, SNL Financial was acquired by S,amp;P Global, where he has since had an incredible career, from individual contributor to the highest technology leadership position in India in just three years.

As a leader, your team, stakeholders, and customers always watch over you. Therefore, it is important to demonstrate inspiring behavior, build relationships based on trust, and allow people to experience and fail quickly and safely. Pratik Modi, Chief Technology Officer, S,amp;P Global India

At S,amp;P Global, Modi has been building state-of-the-art technology platforms. He increased his team from just 25 to 1,100 after taking over as technical director in 2018.

As chief technology officer, you have defined strategies, architecture, and technology roadmap for multiple products. India now powers 90% of S,amp;P Global's product portfolio.

"I accomplished all of this by constantly learning new skills, keeping commitments, being customer obsessed and inspiring everyone around me to go further," he says.

