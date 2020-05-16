Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes: Quarantine has only strengthened their marriage, the source says: this is how!

While many couples fight and even separate because the quarantine puts great pressure on their relationships, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are one of the couples whose ties have only been strengthened during the COVID-19 blockade.

Insiders shared with HollywoodLife that the actors are "one team,quot; when it comes to raising their two daughters, Esmerelda, 5, and Amada, 4, in isolation, as well as in all other aspects of their marriage!

The source explained that ‘Ryan and Eva have been isolated at home with their children like everyone else. They don't have babysitters, so they are going through the same thing as all the other parents. Sometimes it can be stressful, but they are solid. It helps that they are such a team. "

Apparently Ryan has been doing his best to make his beautiful wife and daughters happy during this challenging time.

After all, the source noted, "Ryan is not the type of father who simply hides in his office." He's in the kitchen preparing meals, he's out playing, he's at bedtime, whatever he needs, it's a very egalitarian partnership. "

Speaking of which, Eva has actually been excited about her husband's cooking skills before.

In February, she responded to a fan wondering if she cooked, saying: ‘Ryan is an amazing chef and baker. Really. Amazing. It is not a joke. I'm not sure what I do is cook. It's more like steaming vegetables and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive. & # 39;

As you can imagine, many people couldn't help but praise the actor from The Notebook after learning of his cooking talent, calling him perfect and Eva very lucky and more!

Overall, the source concluded that the Hollywood couple's experience with the pandemic "is strengthening their bond," as they are having it together and are really there for each other in every sense of the word.



