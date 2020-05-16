Rod Stewart writes a $ 6,000 check to help the student's nurse after his coronavirus diagnosis

WENN

The hit maker of & # 39; Maggie May & # 39; she contacts a coronavirus survivor, who is also a nursing student with three children, and surprises her with a generous donation.

Rod Stewart He has stunned a nursing student in Wales after sending her a $ 6,000 check to help her after a serious battle with the coronavirus.

The hit maker "Maggie May" was so touched by the video for Natasha Jenkins Reuniting with her three children after a five-week stay at Wales University Hospital in Cardiff, where she had spent 22 days on a ventilator, she decided to contact the COVID-19 survivor so that she could send him a gift.



, p> "My home phone rang one day, and it was a woman saying, 'I'm calling on behalf of Rod Stewart & # 39;", the 35-year-old actress told People.com.

"She said, 'I'm from his public relations company. He would like to send you something.'

Jenkins was pleasantly surprised to receive the call and, two days later, received an envelope with a signed promotional image of the veteran rocker, and the generous gift.

"I thought, 'Wow!' I was just expecting a card or something!" She exclaimed.

Jenkins, who continues her recovery from the virus at home, plans to withhold additional funds unless absolutely necessary.

"The money will be saved until I really need it," he said. "There's not much I can do right now, but it's just one less worry, isn't it, the money problems and everything? It's so sweet."

Jenkins also shared a snapshot of the unexpected Facebook present, showing Stewart's personal handwritten note, which read: "Hello Natasha, a little gift to help you through difficult times."

It was captioned: "So the publication has just been delivered. I have received a poster signed by Mr. Rod Stewart … And this … I am absolutely stunned and cannot believe how kind and generous he is."

Stewart has yet to comment on the act of generosity.