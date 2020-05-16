Rod Stewart would love to see Rhys Ifans play him in the biography

WENN

The singer of & # 39; Maggie May & # 39; He says the actor who once dated his daughter will be a perfect choice to play him if he ever makes a movie about her life and career.

Up News Info –

Rod Stewart wants the ex-actor of his daughter Kimberly Rhys Ifans, to interpret it in his own biographical film.

The British rocker is eager to see his life depicted on celluloid after witnessing the success of movies about '70s stars. Elton John and Freddie mercury.

And if a movie hits the big screen, hitmaker "Maggie May," 75, believes that Rhys, 52, who had an on-and-off relationship with Kimberly, 40, over a decade ago, would be Perfect for the role – as long as you have the right haircut.

%MINIFYHTML561f28e352cbf16132a11171f7db192c15%

"Rhys would be a very good idea. (But) he has to do something with his barnet (hair)," Rod tells BBC Radio 2.

The musician also raised the idea that his 14-year-old son Alastair played him in younger scenes because he had a "remarkable similarity" in his appearance.

Speaking of his hopes for a biopic, Rod adds, "If it doesn't happen, it doesn't matter, but I would be flattered if it did. But tell you what, the Freddie Mercury was so good. It was rock and roll." It would be hard to get better than that, but it would give him a chance. "

The rock legend is also desperate to get back on the road when the Covid-19 crisis passes.

%MINIFYHTML561f28e352cbf16132a11171f7db192c16%

"I miss the job. I look forward to going back," he says. "I keep in touch with the band and they keep saying, 'See you at the sound check'. But we don't know when that will be."