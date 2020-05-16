Riverside and San Bernardino counties report additional deaths; Ventura Reports More Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional deaths related to the new coronavirus on Friday, while Ventura County reported new cases.

Riverside County health officials reported 178 recently confirmed cases and seven more deaths, for a total of 5,618 cases and 242 deaths across the county.

Of the 184 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, 68 were treated in intensive care units. The county reported that 3,430 people recovered from the disease.

San Bernardino County reported 113 additional cases and 11 deaths, for a total of 3,311 cases and 150 deaths across the county.

Ventura County reported 16 new cases on Friday, with a total of 764 cases and 25 deaths. Of those cases, 502 have been recovered. There were 237 active quarantined cases.

The county said 23 people were currently hospitalized, with 14 in intensive care units.

As of Friday night, 80,937 Riverside County residents had been screened, 35,978 San Bernardino county residents had been screened, and 15,550 Ventura county residents.