"Riverdale,quot; is making a jump in time for season 5 and I'm so curious to know what it will look like

"Let's do the time warp, againnnnn!"
It's only been a week since the end of season 4 of Riverdale aired, and we already have details about Season 5. Or at least one great detail: there will be a time jump.
"We have been talking and planning to make a leap in time," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed in a new interview with TV Line.
He acknowledged that "time jumps generally occur between seasons," however, production on the show was closed due to the coronavirus, forcing them to shorten the season by a few episodes.
"So what we're doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump … after those three episodes."
Then it will continue approximately five years later, taking up after college.
I have as many questions about this as Jeff Bezos has dollars, that is, a billion of them!
Will Archie go to the Naval Academy? Will Bughead survive the college years? Will Jughead bring out Dan Humphrey and be a famous and successful author upon leaving college? Will everyone pretend they weren't involved in crime and murder, and create new college characters? Are any of them married? Do you have children? DO ANY OF THEM FINALLY GO TO THERAPY?
Madchen Amick, who plays Alice Cooper and also directed the season 4 finale, said: "I don't know what they have planned [for season 5], but I can only imagine that there is something that will bring them back to the city,quot;.
What you think? Do you like the idea of time jumping? What do you think the characters will be like in the future? Tell us in the comments!
TV and cinema
