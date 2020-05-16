Researchers want to combine two drugs that could give coronavirus a "double whammy,quot; – BGR

Coronavirus treatments have been difficult to come by, but researchers hope that combining the antiviral drug remdesivir with a powerful anti-inflammatory may be effective.

Remdesivir stops the virus from multiplying, while an anti-inflammatory calms the immune system.

The combination is referred to as a "one-two punch,quot; by Dr. Aneesh Mehta of Emory University.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

It's hard to be optimistic when treatments for the new coronavirus are still so elusive, but scientists and researchers are making progress every day. It is not the miracle drug we wanted, but the antiviral drug remdesivir has shown potential and is now being used to treat patients with COVID-19. Remdesivir's effectiveness is limited at best, but in combination with another drug, the researchers hope it can become a powerful tool.

"I think remdesivir will be an important tool, but we must also look for other ways to help our patients," said Dr. Aneesh Mehta, lead investigator for the NIH remdesivir trial at Emory University. CBS News.

Mehta says that in the next phase of the trial, he and his colleagues will combine remdesivir with an anti-inflammatory drug that works to prevent organ damage by calming an inflamed immune system. "What remdesivir does is stop the spark, and hopefully the immunomodulator will land the fire to put it out," Mehta explained to CBS News. This "double whammy,quot; could have a major impact on the recovery of COVID-19 patients.

The hope is that combining remdesivir with an anti-inflammatory drug could increase the recovery rate and reduce the risk of mortality in a way that remdesivir alone cannot. It took years for researchers to determine that a combination of medications was needed to treat AIDS, and now that lesson is being applied to COVID-19.

There are a number of caveats that are worth mentioning, such as the fact that remdesivir is not exactly available. Last week, drug maker Gilead announced that it would donate 1.5 million vials of the antiviral drug to countries around the world over the next six weeks. 607,000 vials will be delivered to hospitals in the United States, which, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, is enough to treat about 78,000 patients. To put that number into perspective, there are more than 300,000 patients eligible to receive remdesivir in the US. USA

Then there is the saga of the Chinese clinical trial that concluded that remdesivir "was not associated with a difference in time for clinical improvement." Apparently, a summary of the study was inadvertently published, and Gilead said "the publication included an inappropriate characterization of the study."

In any case, researchers believe that remdesivir has potential, and perhaps combining it with other drugs will be the long-awaited treatment that could help us begin to emerge from this pandemic.

Coronavirus conduction test. Image Source: Ross D Franklin / AP / Shutterstock