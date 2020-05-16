Reports – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dear actor Fred Willard died at the age of 86, according to published reports.

Willard died of natural causes, Glenn Schwartz, his representative, confirmed to Rolling Stone. He passed away on Friday night, TMZ.com reported.

Following the news of his death, Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted:

Following the news of his death, Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted:

How lucky we all could enjoy the gifts of Fred Willard. He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep laugh, Mr. Willard. Best in Show (7/11) Movie CLIP – Judging the Dogs (2000) HD https://t.co/wPrbk9VjWI via @Youtube – Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020

Willard was known for his roles in "Everybody Loves Raymond,quot;, "Modern Family,quot;, among many others.

Up News Info Los Angeles had not independently confirmed his death at the time of publication.

