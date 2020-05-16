Home Local News Reports – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dear actor Fred Willard died at the age of 86, according to published reports.

Willard died of natural causes, Glenn Schwartz, his representative, confirmed to Rolling Stone. He passed away on Friday night, TMZ.com reported.

Following the news of his death, Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted:

Willard was known for his roles in "Everybody Loves Raymond,quot;, "Modern Family,quot;, among many others.

Up News Info Los Angeles had not independently confirmed his death at the time of publication.

This is breaking news. More information will be added as soon as it is available.

