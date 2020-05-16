Redskins catcher Cody Latimer arrested on five charges, including assault and threat

Redskins catcher Cody Latimer was arrested early Saturday by the Douglas (Colorado) Sheriff's Office, according to arrest records. He faces five charges after several shots were reportedly fired inside an apartment.

According to the police report, officers were called to a department at 12:11 a.m.; When they arrived at the department, they arrested three people and arrested Latimer before registering him at the Douglas County Detention Center. According to reports, one person had minor injuries unrelated to a shot.

Latimer, 27, faces second-degree assault charges; threatening; illegal discharge of a firearm; prohibited use of a weapon; and reckless danger. Since then he has released a $ 25,000 bonus.

Latimer's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, said his client's arrest comes from "one of the most provocative situations you can imagine." By ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Cody Latimer's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, on the arrest of his client: "There is a full history of this situation which constitutes one of the most provocative situations you can imagine. Please stay on trial until all the facts of what happened that night. " %MINIFYHTMLa6e138d66fe6e7ecb1df77eb07343e0a15% – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2020

The Redskins have also released a statement, through ESPN, regarding Latimer's arrest: “We are aware of the situation and have reported to the NFL League Office. We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time. "

This is not the first time that Latimer has been arrested. He also faced arrest in 2016 for an outstanding traffic ticket.

Indiana's second-round pick in 2014 played four seasons for the Broncos from 2014-17 before playing two seasons for the Giants in 2018 and 2019. For his career, he has compiled 70 catches for 935 yards and six touchdowns. He signed a one-year, $ 1 million contract with the Redskins this offseason.