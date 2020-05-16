Rasheeda Frost gets excited about her Kirk Frost ‘Handyman’: check it out working at home

Rasheeda Frost shared a video on her social media account that Kirk Frost is working on, and praised her "helper,quot;. It looks like he's doing something for the family's Frost Bistro.

‘I'm so excited about the smallest things that I can't wait to show you all these stools once I do them again! I put my handyman @ frost117 working, "Rasheeda captioned her post.

A commenter said: & # 39; I love that everything has come together for you Sista in your Union❤️ you are a Boss and any King should be proud & # 39 ;, and another fan posted: & # 39; Rasheeda looks like you got it straight out of bed to start your idea.

Someone else said, "It's just something with kids and not wanting to wear clothes. Mine 12 and walk like that all the time. 'Oh, that saves on clothes,' and another follower posted this message:" Well, he said he didn't I ordered nothing else to put it together, so she used what they already had. "

A follower said: 'I can't wait to see the result … it will change the whole aspect and not a lot of money, I love it', and someone else posted this message: 'If it's not me and me Wife always had me with power tools in hand.

Someone else said, "@rasheeda, you're just like me, I'm really excited about the little things," and another follower posted this: "That's a good look. Say hello to all the men who have been completing their,quot; Honey Do "list since the start of the blockade. "

A commenter said this about Rasheeda and Kirk's son: ‘Oh my gosh, he's so great. Ik I'm very late but wow. I love children so much that they make my soul happy. "

Someone joked and said: Kir Kirk, what are you doing with that drill in your brother hand! Nooooo she will never let you leave him! You stayed for life now brother! "

Ad

Rasheeda and Kirk are in a really good place these days.



Post views:

0 0